Top 10 HR questions October 2020: Job Support Scheme, Brexit checks and self-isolation

How can an employer deal with a worker who refuses to wear a face covering?

Prior to the government’s Halloween announcement that the furlough scheme would be extended, employers were preparing for its replacement, the Job Support Scheme.

Other FAQs that were popular in October 2020 deal with how employers should respond if their employees do not follow the rules on wearing face coverings or self-isolating.

The top 10 HR questions in October 2020:

1. What is the Job Support Scheme?

2. How should employers carry out right to work in the UK checks for European nationals following Brexit?

3. What should an employer do if an employee refuses to wear a face covering when this is required?

4. How should an employer calculate an employee’s length of service for the purposes of redundancy pay if the employee is paid in lieu of notice?

5. When will the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme close?

6. Does an employer commit an offence if a worker who is required to self-isolate attends work?

7. When does the £95,000 cap on exit payments in the public sector come into force?

8. What is the Job Retention Bonus?

9. Can an employer inform its staff if a colleague has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)?

10. What is IR35?