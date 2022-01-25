Why ‘hidden’ disabilities shouldn’t also mean hiding disability

according to the charity Scope, one in three people feel that those with disabilities are ‘less productive’. Disability disclosure is, of course, entirely up to the individual and by no means an obligation. Yet choosing not to reveal a disability in the workplace can be detrimental to a person’s physical and mental health as well as their general wellbeing.Too many people still go about their working lives keeping their disability a secret from their employers and colleagues, often to the detriment of their health and wellbeing. Occupational health practitioners can play an important role in breaking this cycle, argues Chris Jay. When we think of disability, we often envisage visible impairments – an assistance dog, perhaps, or mobility aid, most commonly a wheelchair, and so on. However, it is estimated that around 80% of disabilities are non-visible or hidden from view, which means that, at some point in their lives, around 11 million people in the UK will decide whether (or not), to be open about their disability in the workplace. Living with disability effects one in five of us, and in many different ways. But, for a vast majority, it presents extra challenges. The list of non-visible disabilities is long and includes asthma, Crohn’s Disease, chronic pain, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, diabetes, epilepsy, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dysgraphia, rheumatoid arthritis, visual and auditory disabilities – and that’s the tip of the iceberg. Because these disabilities are non-visible, it’s not uncommon for people to keep them a secret in the workplace. The main reason for this is fear of stigmatisation and discrimination, or simply being perceived as different. People also worry that co-workers may misunderstand their disability or offer them unwanted sympathy and attention. They also worry that they may be presented with fewer opportunities by management, leading to slower progression. Which comes as no surprise when you consider that,
