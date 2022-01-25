DisabilityOH service deliverySickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational Health

Why ‘hidden’ disabilities shouldn’t also mean hiding disability

by Chris Jay
by Chris Jay Diabetes is one 'invisible' disability that people can sometimes feel reluctant being open about. Shutterstock
Diabetes is one 'invisible' disability that people can sometimes feel reluctant being open about. Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Too many people still go about their working lives keeping their disability a secret from their employers and colleagues, often to the detriment of their health and wellbeing. Occupational health practitioners can play an important role in breaking this cycle, argues Chris Jay. When we think of disability, we often envisage visible impairments – an assistance dog, perhaps, or mobility aid, most commonly a wheelchair, and so on. However, it is estimated that around 80% of disabilities are non-visible or hidden from view, which means that, at some point in their lives, around 11 million people in the UK will decide whether (or not), to be open about their disability in the workplace. Living with disability effects one in five of us, and in many different ways. But, for a vast majority, it presents extra challenges. The list of non-visible disabilities is long and includes asthma, Crohn’s Disease, chronic pain, depression, ADHD, bipolar disorder, diabetes, epilepsy, dyslexia, dyspraxia, dysgraphia, rheumatoid arthritis, visual and auditory disabilities – and that’s the tip of the iceberg. Because these disabilities are non-visible, it’s not uncommon for people to keep them a secret in the workplace. The main reason for this is fear of stigmatisation and discrimination, or simply being perceived as different. People also worry that co-workers may misunderstand their disability or offer them unwanted sympathy and attention. They also worry that they may be presented with fewer opportunities by management, leading to slower progression. Which comes as no surprise when you consider that, according to the charity Scope, one in three people feel that those with disabilities are ‘less productive’. Disability disclosure is, of course, entirely up to the individual and by no means an obligation. Yet choosing not to reveal a disability in the workplace can be detrimental to a person’s physical and mental health as well as their general wellbeing.

Impact of secrecy

Disability and work

Mind the disability gap: why small busin
Chris Jay

Chris Jay is managing director of Bascule Disability Training

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Multiple long-term conditions more associated with chronic pain

Links between obesity and more severe Covid-19 highlighted

Study to gauge impact of home working on...

Managers still lacking skills to support workers with...

Severe Covid-19 ‘substantially’ increases risk of death within...

Long Covid support needs to go beyond workplace...

Depression and anxiety common among rail workers in...

Supporting stroke survivors returning to the workplace

Staff hesitant to disclose poor mental health, high...

How will long Covid affect the provision of...