Long Covid: the case for making ‘work-ability’ a health outcome

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Long Covid should encourage all of us, occupational health and healthcare practitioners, government, employers, insurers and employee benefit and wellbeing providers, to reimagine the support we provide to employees. Indeed, the government has already made a step in that direction, at least where disabilities and long-term health conditions are concerned, with its long-awaited response to the Health is everyone's business consultation on proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss . The challenge now is to translate the rhetoric into reality. And long Covid could well provide that springboard. In this article, I intend to set out the case for how and why absence management needs to be reimagined. This centres on our opinion that ‘work’ and, more specifically, ‘work-ability’ should represent a health outcome. Including work as a health outcome would help establish a much-needed framework for support designed around what people can do, when, why and how. It would be a framework that introduces flexibility and a focus on genuine early intervention as opposed to the traditional and, arguably very limiting, assessment based on whether people are ‘absent’ or ‘not absent’.Crucially, it would be a framework that engages the entire organisation, not just HR. It would become about convincing management, obtaining support from line managers, proving the case, sharing best practice and, ultimately, allowing for genuine partnership-working across all parties, including vocational rehabilitation, occupational healt