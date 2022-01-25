Artificial intelligenceGamificationHybrid workingLearning management systemsLatest News

Could the metaverse take hybrid work to the next level?

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher Virtual 'colleagues' are just one aspect of the metaverse
Shutterstock
Virtual 'colleagues' are just one aspect of the metaverse
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Many HR professionals will be focusing on getting hybrid working right, but could the future of work lie in the metaverse? Jo Faragher looks at how increasingly layered virtual workspaces will impact everything from learning to diversity and inclusion. For many people, the concept of the ‘metaverse’ conjures up a virtual world filled with clunky digital avatars floating aimlessly between different realities. A video showing how supermarket giant Walmart envisioned its customers shopping in the metaverse recently prompted hilarity on social media, with one viewer claiming he’d rather “poke out his eyeballs” than buy wine from an awkward-looking digital ‘employee’. But despite this scepticism, a growing number of businesses are looking into how the metaverse – a term originally coined in Neal Stephenson’s sci-fi novel Snow Crash in 1992 – could enhance how employees work together, particularly as work arrangements become more hybrid thanks to the pandemic. Its proponents argue it will transform how we train employees, foster closer collaboration regardless of location, and reduce carbon footprint because we can be with each other virtually rather than flying across the world.

Ecosystem

Not surprisingly, there was much media fanfare surrounding Facebook’s name change to Meta in 2021 – staking its claim to where it sees the direction of its future business – but the metaverse will be owned and populated by a whole ecosystem of developers.

Technology and change

HR technology: XpertHR survey 2021 HR technology strategy Managing change successfully 
“Facebook, of course, chose to rename their entire company to
Avatar

Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

End ghosting in recruitment: Technology means there’s no...

Survey: Engage with frontline workers or risk losing...

Why algorithms at work aren’t all bad

How HR can get ahead of AI regulation

Time to ditch the Covid clichés?

Payroll services at some firms disrupted after Kronos...

Hybrid working: How to develop a truly agile...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Ocado with Aon collect...

Personnel Today Awards 2021: Suite win for Bright...

BA turns to HR tech firm for major...