Supporting overseas employees with chronic conditions

The diagnosis of a chronic condition should not mean an employee is denied the opportunity to take a working assignment abroad. Sarah Dennis looks at how employers can support those with complex, long-term health conditions from overseas.

During April, I’ve been helping to raise awareness of World Parkinson’s Day ( 11 April) among global employers. There are so many people around the world coping with chronic conditions and I feel strongly that a long-term illness should not define a person. Someone living with Parkinson’s is still able to do amazing things and can have a lot to offer the working world.

Of course, it can be really tough living with a chronic condition, but with good support, a business can still benefit from the wealth of talent an individual may have and the employee can feel valued. Moreover, the diagnosis or existence of a chronic condition does not need to mean the end of overseas assignments.

There are many employees who can still work abroad, whether for a short trip or a longer assignment, while managing a chronic condition, such as Parkinson’s, diabetes, or arthritis. They may just need a little extra assistance.

Health and wellbeing support should be put in place before an employee ventures overseas, so that they have access to appropriate care and regular check-ups. This is true whether an employee has a chronic condition or not.

Early diagnosis of any illness is generally the key to better outcomes. An employer’s support here can range from a simple health questionnaire to comprehensive screening. Health screening can detect the risk or presence of a range of illnesses and conditions. Knowing that a chronic condition exists will help with putting the best support in place for the employee to continue to work as healthily and happily as possible.

Monitoring employees’ health while overseas

Equally, a chronic condition may develop while an employee is on assignment overseas. Regular screening and health check-ups while they are away will allow for early diagnosis, followed by continued monitoring and appropriate support. This is particularly relevant for today’s ageing work population, where chronic conditions are more prevalent.

Different countries and cultures may have different attitudes and approaches to chronic conditions and this can mean that mental health support is as vital as physical health support. A good occupational health and wellbeing programme will look after all four pillars of wellbeing: mental, physical, social, and financial.

Matters can literally get lost in translation at foreign medical centres and pharmacies. There are also different licences for medicines abroad, so employees may struggle to access those they are used to.”

Matters can literally get lost in translation at foreign medical centres and pharmacies. There are also different licences for medicines abroad, so employees may struggle to access those they are used to. Local knowledge and assistance with how to access medicines in each country, and translation by local medical experts, can be invaluable resources.

The good news is that international medical policies are very good at including care for people with chronic conditions. International private medical insurance will often offer continuing maintenance and care as standard, when UK cover may not.

Supportive employee benefits

Employees who are managing chronic conditions at work, especially abroad, need flexibility. Allowing employees to work at a time and in a way that fits with their care regime can make a huge difference. Creating a supportive culture is also very important.

Offering a wide range of health and wellbeing benefits will help to retain good people, whether they are managing a chronic condition or not. A good virtual GP service and a global employee assistance programme (EAP) can help to ensure employees get the care they need in a timely and convenient way. Virtual GPs and EAPs are benefits that are open to all. They do not hinge on whether conditions are pre-existing or on any level of risk.

Many health and wellbeing benefits now include added-value benefits like fitness and nutrition plans and mindfulness sessions. This sort of regular health and wellbeing support can often be of great benefit to employees with chronic conditions.

Supporting an employee who is managing a chronic condition and enabling them to continue to work, especially overseas, is of benefit to all involved. Many people with long-term illnesses find positive value in continuing to work, and the business benefits from a diverse workforce, with wide-ranging perspectives and ideas. It may mean that health and wellbeing support has to work a little harder, but the results are generally worthwhile across the whole employee demographic.

OH job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more OH jobs