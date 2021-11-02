Occupational health and navigating global health inequalities

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The pandemic has shone a light on the stark contrasts in healthcare for employers with overseas staff, highlights Sarah Dennis. Covid-19 has shone a harsh spotlight on the global inequalities of healthcare. Employers with staff in overseas positions are seeing a stark contrast in the care individuals may receive if left to the health system of their host nation. While this may sometimes be very high-quality care, it may also come at a very high cost. In other areas, staff will not receive the level of care they would expect at home. This is making many employers see that they must ensure their staff are supported and provided with adequate care, and that the costs are fully covered.
Sarah Dennis is head of international at Towergate Health & Protection