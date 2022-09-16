Business travellers wrestling with stress, exhaustion and loneliness

More than eight out of 10 workers who travel abroad for business say they have experienced negative mental health, including stress, anxiety, exhaustion and loneliness while away on work trips.

The online poll of 500 UK business travellers for travel assistance organisation World Travel Protection found 81% had felt negative emotions whilst on work trips.

Of these, 22% had experienced stress, 18% anxiety, 18% exhaustion and 17% loneliness.

More than three-quarters (77%) said this poor mental health had affected their work while on a business trip. Stress and anxiety had been a factor for 21%, followed by jetlag and general tiredness (19%) and language barriers (19%).

Six out of 10 (60%) had been affected or knew of a colleague who had suffered from some form of harassment or exclusion when travelling on business. More than one in ten (12%) said they had felt the need to hide their or a colleague’s sexuality.

Although nearly three-quarters (73%) agreed that employee wellbeing was a priority for their organisation, just over half (55%) also felt their wellbeing wasn’t being taken seriously by their employer.

Under-34s (58%) were most likely to feel this compared to over-45s (34%), the survey concluded.

Luke Banks, regional chief medical officer UK and Europe for World Travel Protection, said: “Looking after your staff’s wellbeing is crucial, especially when they’re working overseas.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, but it is actually an investment, as an individual’s poor wellbeing will have a significant effect on their productivity and effectiveness at work,” he added.