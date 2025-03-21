HR advice for workers stranded by Heathrow airport closure

With the closure of London Heathrow – the world’s fourth busiest airport – because of an electrical fire, many international workers will have seen their plans disrupted, whether they’ve been stranded after attending meetings abroad or were due to fly out for a conference.

The fire started at an electrical substation in nearby Hayes at about 11pm last night and has seen the whole area only receive intermittent power. The airport is currently closed until 23.59pm with passengers advised not to travel to it.

For organisations that are affected, HR will play a key role. Alan Price, CEO at BrightHR, advised: “Regardless of the reason for travel, whether annual leave or business, having employees stranded in different countries unable to get home is a situation that will need flexibility and understanding from all parties.

“Where employees are travelling for business, employers have a duty of care to them. They should do all they can to get their employees home, look at alternative means of transport, ensuring that someone is in touch with them at all times and prove accommodation, if needed, until they are able to get home.

“Keep all receipts for food, accommodation and alternative travel expenses in order to make an expenses claim.”

Price added: “Some employees will have taken time off work for family holidays that are now cancelled or delayed, so it’s likely employers will receive requests looking to cancel annual leave and return to work. There is no obligation for employers to agree to this, especially if you’ve arranged cover for the time they were due to be away and now don’t have enough work for both parties.”

“Employees who have been away on holiday and are unable to get home, or were due back to work today, will need to contact their employers and let them know what’s happened. Clear communication is important. Employers should be flexible and understanding of the circumstances.

He recommended that HR teams look at what options are available: for example, paid/unpaid leave to cover the additional absence, and whether those affected had any time off in lieu available to take.

Employers in the south-east of England should bear in mind that some workers will be affected by power cuts and cancelled train services, said Price.

