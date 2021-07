To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Three per cent of workers in Germany surveyed by the University of Cologne reported that they had in the past taken prescription drugs to enhance their cognitive function and alleviate work strain. The researchers found that the job demands most likely to push employees to take prescription drugs for cognitive enhancement included working time, overtime, shift work, emotional demands, job insecurity, leadership responsibility and increased strain. Women, older employees and those with a high level of education were the most likely to be willing to take drugs to cope with work strain. “Our study suggests that respondents who perceive more stress hope that taking prescription drugs is sufficient to help them cope with pressure, and therefore increase or maintain their brain function,” says Dr Sebastian Sattler, one of the researchers. “Although employees might experience such drug use as beneficial, they also risk side effects and long-term health consequences, while at the same time their colleagues might perceive such behaviour as getting an unfair edge.” Dr Sattler said that employers, health professionals and at-risk individuals should be made aware of resources that can help with stress management in order to deter prescription drug use. Organisatons might also consider offering resilience training or changes to the way that employees’ jobs are designed to help staff handle stress and increase work performance. The study, published in the Current Psychology journal, used data from a representative survey of employees in Germany. The researchers analysed various job demands and resources, levels of perceived stress an