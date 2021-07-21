Pay awards for second quarter double

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Pay awards for the second quarter of this year were worth double what they were during the same period in the first quarter, according to analysis from XpertHR. In the three months to 30 June 2021, the median pay award was 2%, double the 1% recorded in the first three months of this year.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.