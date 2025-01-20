Acas on Blue Monday: ‘Mental health is a year-round issue’

StressLatest NewsMental health

Conciliation service Acas has urged employers to stay on top of mental health all year round rather than just on Blue Monday, which falls today (20 January).

Acas’ helpline saw an almost 20% rise in calls about mental health in the autumn and winter months compared with the spring and summer months in 2024, it said.

The helpline received 4,143 mental health related calls between September 2023 and February 2024, compared to 3,501 calls during the months of March, April, May, June, July and August.

Blue Monday, or the “most depressing day of the year”, is thought to be a term coined by a business psychologist in 2004 after a holiday company asked him for a scientific formula to describe the January blues.

But Acas advises employers to prioritise mental health whatever the season, recommending managers remain in regular contact with their teams to check how they are coping, consider workplace adjustments such as flexible working, and clearly communicate any support available.

Julie Dennis, head of inclusive workplaces at Acas, said: “Awareness days are a great way to raise the profile of mental health at work but bosses should be prioritising staff mental health throughout the year.

“Employers that create an environment where staff can openly talk about their mental health are better equipped to support them at work.

“Employees should also take steps to look after their own mental health and have coping strategies in place. Acas has advice and training on how to support and manage mental health and wellbeing at work.”

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for group risk industry body GRiD, echoed these sentiments.

“Mental health support needs to be in place all year round – it’s by no means something that can or should be addressed in January alone,” she said.

“However, if nothing else, Blue Monday represents an annual reminder for organisations to ensure support for employees will meet their needs, whether this is general help with mental wellbeing, or if employees develop a more serious mental health condition.”

Acas’ advice follows research from the charity Mental Health UK, which found that younger workers are more prone to burnout, and have become less likely to confide in more senior colleagues that they are struggling.

