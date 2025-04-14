Nearly half did not take even one full week’s holiday last year – poll

Nearly half of UK employees (43%) did not take even a full week off work last year, a survey has found, with most having as many as five days’ leave left unused.

The research from staff leave planner Timetastic also concluded this is an issue across north America and Europe as well as in the UK.

But a growing reluctance to take extended time off raises red flags in terms of burnout and stress-related absenteeism, it has warned.

The research found that Germans, at 69%, were most likely to take a full week’s holiday, while workers in the US were the least, at 33%.

Countries with a culture of extended holidays, such as Germany and Ireland (which came in just behind Germany at 60%), also led in terms of productivity per hour worked, highlighting the business case for encouraging proper rest, argued Timetastic.

“Short breaks help, but it’s full-week holidays that provide the deep recovery needed for mental wellbeing and creativity,” said Oliver Higenbottam, Timetastic managing director.

Dr Claire Merrifield, GP and medical director at home health tests company Selph, highlighted the physiological and psychological consequences of not taking holidays.

These include increased risk of heart attacks, weight gain and sluggishness, stress and burnout, cognitive function and problem-solving ability, and elevated blood pressure.

Chronic stress, in particular, was one of the most damaging outcomes of skipping annual leave. Relaxation “reduces blood pressure, improves metabolic health by increasing insulin sensitivity, reduces appetite and fat storage and can help boost energy”, Dr Merrifield pointed out.

Without breaks, we risk becoming “less productive, less creative, less efficient,” and ultimately burnt out, she added.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Latest HR job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more human resources jobs