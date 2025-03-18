Self-Leadership: The Key to Successful Organisations

Eletive is helping businesses across the globe enhance employee engagement by fostering self-leadership. They have created a comprehensive guide to boosting self-leadership in the workplace. Read the full article and download the guide for free today!

In today’s rapidly changing world, companies are constantly seeking new ways to improve and stay ahead of the competition. One often overlooked key to success is the promotion of self-leadership within an organisation.

Self-leadership refers to the ability to take responsibility for one’s actions, thoughts, and emotions in order to achieve personal and professional goals. It is a highly valuable trait in employees, as it empowers individuals to take control of their own development and growth, rather than relying on external influences or waiting for direction. The benefits of self-leadership in the workplace include increased motivation, innovation, and personal accountability, all of which contribute to enhanced performance, stronger teams, and, ultimately, greater success for the organisation.

Learned Helplessness: The Opposite of Self-Leadership

Before we dive into how to create a culture of self-leadership, let’s first consider its opposite. There’s even a psychological concept for this, known as learned helplessness, a term coined by psychologist Martin Seligman.

Seligman’s studies demonstrated that both animals and humans tend to lose hope when they find themselves in an environment where negative outcomes are beyond their control. One of his key findings was that individuals who believe they cannot influence or change their situation become passive and stop taking initiative. On the workplace front, this tendency is highly destructive, yet unfortunately quite common.

5 Ways Self-Leadership Drives Growth and Profitability

Self-leadership is critical in building a resilient and profitable company. Increasing initiative, accountability, and engagement leads to positive outcomes in several areas, including:

Higher Productivity

Self-leaders tend to manage their time and tasks more effectively, resulting in increased productivity.

Self-leaders are often more creative and innovative in problem-solving, as they are not afraid to take risks and try new approaches.

Self-leadership helps employees feel more engaged and invested in their work because they take responsibility for their own development and success.

By promoting self-leadership, organisations can develop a strong pipeline of future leaders who are prepared to drive growth and manage change.

Self-led employees understand the importance of teamwork and are often better at fostering positive relationships within the workplace.

7 Steps to Build a Culture of Self-Leadership

Invest in Learning and Development

Provide sufficient training and support to ensure that all employees have the skills and confidence necessary to perform their tasks independently. Train managers in a coaching approach to problem-solving. Build a Strong Feedback Loop

Conduct regular employee surveys and act on the results. The opportunity to influence the work environment and conditions is crucial for keeping employees engaged and motivated to contribute. Implement 360-Degree Feedback

360-degree feedback allows employees to receive insights on their performance and behaviour from colleagues, managers, and direct reports. This feedback enhances self-awareness and provides individuals with valuable insights on areas for improvement. Avoid Micromanagement

To foster a culture of self-leadership, it’s essential to avoid micromanagement. Autonomy is a key driver of employee engagement. When autonomy is too restricted, health, creativity, and motivation can quickly decline. Encourage Risk-Taking and Innovation

Innovation requires individuals to take risks, try new things, and think outside the box. Encourage employees to be creative and to share and learn from both successes and setbacks. Set Clear Goals

It doesn’t matter how self-directed your team is if they don’t know where they’re heading. Setting and communicating clear goals is fundamental to ensure that everyone is working towards the same objectives. Promote a Culture of Collaboration

Self-leadership is not the same as working alone. Encourage collaboration, teamwork, and open communication among employees. Offer opportunities for cross-functional projects and encourage employees to share their ideas and expertise.

Make Self-Leadership Your Competitive Advantage

In today’s highly competitive business landscape, the ability to leverage self-leadership is a crucial key to unlocking growth potential and staying ahead of the competition. By fostering a culture of self-leadership, you can equip your employees with the tools they need to take ownership of their development, drive innovation and change, and create a culture of collaboration and engagement.

Author: Marcus Wennmo, CEO & Co-founder at Eletive

Marcus has a strong background in digital transformation, Business Intelligence, and advanced analytics within large global companies. He is passionate about helping organizations worldwide create conditions that foster increased well-being and engagement among employees. As one of the founders of Eletive, Marcus leads the development of a modern SaaS platform that real-time enhances engagement within organizations, helps HR make better people decisions, and promotes self-leadership. Marcus is convinced that engaged and well-being employees are the foundation of a sustainable and successful workplace.