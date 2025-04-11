Are employers ready to recruit more people with ADHD?

A recent tribunal case in which an employment judge ruled against a claim by a young man with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder has focused attention on the implications for employers and the workforce of the rising numbers of people being diagnosed with the condition.

It is widely recognised that the number of people being diagnosed with ADHD in the UK has increased markedly since the turn of the century, and particularly rapidly since the Covid pandemic, with most experts agreeing that under-diagnosis in previous decades rather than over-diagnosis now was the likely reason.

Since 2015, the number of patients in England prescribed drugs to treat ADHD has nearly trebled and, with the NHS struggling to meet the scale of the problem, research suggests that it would take eight years to assess all the adults on waiting lists.

Dr Ulrich Müller-Sedgwick, the ADHD champion for the UK’s Royal College of Psychiatrists, says that the prevalence of the condition is running at about 3-4% of adults in the UK, a remarkably high proportion considering it is only 16 years since the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence officially recognised it in adults.

While the prevalence may remain stable, the incidence of ADHD – the number of new cases through people getting a diagnosis – has shot up. Many people with ADHD have jobs and can flourish in employment, while others struggle with interactions and routines. A high proportion of these do not enter the workforce and live on benefits. This may be about to change to some degree, however.

In the Bristol employment tribunal case, an apprentice, who had ADHD, threatened a colleague after his packed lunch was “destroyed” in a prank. Another colleague filmed his response. The workplace was one in which pranks and banter were commonplace, the tribunal heard. The apprentice was dismissed for his reaction despite his disclosure of his condition and his apology for his “spontaneous” behaviour, because his employer, Scania, felt he knew what was right and wrong and had the time to pause and moderate behaviour, instead of persisting with threats.

Now, with proposed welfare reforms set to move thousands of people off long-term disability benefits and into employment, employers are being urged to prepare for a wave of neurodivergent employees – particularly individuals with ADHD – into the workforce.

The Equality Act 2010 classifies ADHD as a disability when it significantly impacts daily life. This means that employers must make “reasonable adjustments” for their staff diagnosed with ADHD. Failure to do so could expose organisations to discrimination and claims.

“These [benefit] reforms will bring change, and with that comes opportunity,” says Dr Mukesh Kripalani, the lead consultant psychiatrist of The ADHD Centre. “The question is whether organisations are ready with the right systems in place.”

The ADHD Centre supports employers and employees by providing a neurodiversity assessment and treatment service alongside practical training for HR teams and managers to help them better understand and support staff with ADHD. It also provides one-to-one coaching for employees, helping them build confidence and manage their workload.

Dr Kripalani says neurodiversity should not be viewed as a barrier but as a potential asset to any organisation if the right strategies are in place.

He adds: “Individuals with ADHD often demonstrate high levels of creativity, energy, problem-solving ability, and hyperfocus on tasks that engage their interest. Companies that understand and support neurodiversity often benefit from increased innovation and dynamic thinking. Rather than seeing adjustments as burdens, employers should view them as opportunities to unlock hidden talent.”

However, employees and organisations will need to change in response, he says. “Small adjustments can make a huge difference in both performance and retention, and it gives people a fair chance to succeed.”

Sophie Hailwood, a director of operations and the neurodiversity lead at Yorkshire-based mental health charity Touchstone, describes how adjustments can help: “Before being diagnosed with ADHD, I struggled with deadlines, emails, and focus. I was worried I’d lose my job. After sharing my diagnosis, my employer introduced small but significant changes, like weekly planning meetings, noise-cancelling headphones, and breaking down big tasks. The regular coaching sessions have also really helped. Now, I feel understood, supported and valued. I’ve never worked better.”

The ADHD Centre’s recommended strategies include:

Tailored onboarding – including extended settling-in periods and a structured induction

Offering one-to-one coaching for staff, managers and HR departments on managing neurodivergent staff.

Providing staff with flexible working models, including hybrid or quiet hours, to support productivity and mental well-being

Clear, written instructions to break down complex tasks, support memory and task management

Sensory-friendly workspaces and access to quiet zones or noise-reducing tools

A different approach to recruitment and the interview process.

Offering regular check-ins and consistent staff and manager support

The centre advises that organisations train their teams, build inclusive processes and seek expert guidance in the short term if they are to attract and retain this new wave of recruits.

And, among these strategies, existing employees will need support to ensure they better understand the differences between colleagues and how some may not react well to pranks and banter.

