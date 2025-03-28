StressAnxietyFit for WorkDepressionStress

Hospitality and shift workers struggling with burnout

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Burnout is endemic within hospitality, a poll has warned
More than eight in 10 shift workers report poor mental health, along with seven out of 10 hospitality workers, research has suggested.

The poll of 2,000 shift workers and 250 hospitality shift worker managers by shift scheduling software provider Planday found that 85% of shift workers said they were experiencing poor mental health, and 76% of hospitality managers reporting burnout.

Almost all of the workers polled (98%) said they consistently worked overtime. Key drivers of stress and burnout in the sector included unpredictable schedules, people working multiple jobs, and a lack of managerial support, Planday argued.

The company has as a result launched a new online resource, The Manager’s Toolkit: a guide for managers, to help hospitality managers and owners better manage stress and burnout among their teams.

As well as mental health, the survey considered how technology is changing the industry. Almost all again, 94%, of hospitality managers believed their employer should be investing in AI, it found.

Dave Lee, CEO of Planday, said: “Burnout in the hospitality industry is something that we’re all aware of, and our new research shows us just how real it is. These numbers are more than statistics; they represent real people, real struggles and the urgent need for change.”

The survey is just the latest to highlight the extent of mental ill health within the hospitality sector. Last autumn, for example, a poll by workforce management software firm Quinyx concluded nearly two-thirds of UK hospitality workers (65%) were experiencing stress at work, with most (95%) also unable to switch off from work when they get home.

Nic Paton is consultant editor at Personnel Today. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for Personnel Today and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

