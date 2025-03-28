Hospitality and shift workers struggling with burnout

More than eight in 10 shift workers report poor mental health, along with seven out of 10 hospitality workers, research has suggested.

The poll of 2,000 shift workers and 250 hospitality shift worker managers by shift scheduling software provider Planday found that 85% of shift workers said they were experiencing poor mental health, and 76% of hospitality managers reporting burnout.

Almost all of the workers polled (98%) said they consistently worked overtime. Key drivers of stress and burnout in the sector included unpredictable schedules, people working multiple jobs, and a lack of managerial support, Planday argued.

The company has as a result launched a new online resource, The Manager’s Toolkit: a guide for managers, to help hospitality managers and owners better manage stress and burnout among their teams.

As well as mental health, the survey considered how technology is changing the industry. Almost all again, 94%, of hospitality managers believed their employer should be investing in AI, it found.

Dave Lee, CEO of Planday, said: “Burnout in the hospitality industry is something that we’re all aware of, and our new research shows us just how real it is. These numbers are more than statistics; they represent real people, real struggles and the urgent need for change.”

The survey is just the latest to highlight the extent of mental ill health within the hospitality sector. Last autumn, for example, a poll by workforce management software firm Quinyx concluded nearly two-thirds of UK hospitality workers (65%) were experiencing stress at work, with most (95%) also unable to switch off from work when they get home.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday Email (Required) OptOut From time to time, we will send you emails about selected products, events and services from Personnel Today and OHW+ - but you can choose to opt-out at any time. If you do not wish to receive these emails, please tick this box. Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

HR roles in hospitality and leisure on Personnel Today



Browse more HR roles in hospitality and leisure