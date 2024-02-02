Access to occupational health key to managing arthritis at work – report

Employees managing arthritis at work too often feel they fly under the radar when it comes to workplace health support – and access to occupational health support is key to reversing this.

This is the conclusion from research into arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions (MSKs) at work carried out by SOM (the Society of Occupational Medicine) and the charity Versus Arthritis.

Workplaces are often lacking in resources, information, training and peer support. Yet access to expert support and guidance via occupational health can be the key to breaking this cycle, they argue.

Identifying work-related training and resources for workplace professionals has recommended upskilling employers and workplace professionals on the impact of arthritis and MSKs and how better to support employees.

The survey of 204 workplace health professionals alongside SOM members, SOM occupational health nurses and occupational health GPs found nearly three-quarters (72%) of respondents agreed that current workplace wellbeing initiatives are failing to meet the needs of people with moderate to severe arthritis/MSK.

More than half (59%) were concerned about a lack of support or resources for people with arthritis/MSK to manage their condition within work.

More than two-thirds (68%) felt people with MSKs/arthritis did not have access to the information and support they needed confidently to self-manage within work.

Nevertheless, most did feel confident they would be able to support someone with MSK/arthritis with work capacity issues. Asked to rate their confidence on a scale of one (least) to five (most), 59% chose four (42%) or five (17%).

When asked what information resources or support would improve work outcomes for people with arthritis/MSK, half (50%) pointed to self-help resources, followed by guidance on applying for workplace adjustments or support such as Access to Work (28%).

Asked whether they felt there was adequate support and information to help people with arthritis/MSK understand and request the support they need to remain in or return to work, the answer was overwhelmingly ‘no’, with two-thirds (66%) replying in the negative.

As one of the qualitative responses to the survey highlighted: “People often have little understanding of their condition. It is not until they come to OH that they have a greater understanding.”

Access to occupational health was key, the respondents agreed. “There was an emphasis on improving access to occupational health for all, assessing individual functional capacities in the working environment and supporting employees, particularly within SMEs who may need additional support,” the report said.

Information packs available via HR (including outlining employer duties and responsibilities), examples of good practice, information on condition management and treatment, evidence-backed guidance, and signposting were all highlighted as resources that would be valuable.

Better and more extensive training was also identified as a key ‘ask’, along with more awareness raising.

“With almost 600 free text comments and suggestions from respondents to the survey, and many more shared at our joint webinar, it is clear respondents felt that this survey is an important step in highlighting the lack of priority given to work-related support for people living with arthritis/MSK,” the survey concluded.