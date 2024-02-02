World Cancer Day: Five ways to support employees

With someone in the UK now diagnosed with cancer every 90 seconds, it’s important for employers to take a proactive approach, writes Dr Bernard Yew.

One in two people in the UK are now expected to develop cancer in their lifetime. Improved treatment outcomes mean many people are learning to live with this as a chronic, rather than terminal, illness. However, seven out of ten employees remain reluctant to tell their colleagues that they have cancer, primarily due to fear of losing their job.

As a result, many employees are not getting the support they need to prepare for and recover from cancer treatment. This puts the onus on employers to ensure individuals with a cancer diagnosis are being proactively offered the support they need to stay in work.

Here are five ways employers can ensure they are supporting employees with cancer.

1. Make it ‘safe’ to discuss cancer

World Cancer Day (4 February 2024) is a great opportunity to discuss your organisation’s approach to supporting individuals with cancer and make sure everyone knows about any cancer policies in place. But the conversation should continue beyond the day itself – make sure the topic is included in wellbeing days, and train managers to have supportive conversations with those affected.

Let employees know how you are committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive working environment and the options for having a confidential and supportive first conversation with a line manager, HR or occupational health following a cancer diagnosis.

2. Put a cancer policy in place

A dedicated cancer policy can not only enhance your reputation as a caring employer, but also help you meet your legal responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010, and ensure a consistent approach. It can also reassure employees that they won’t be discriminated against and manage expectations about what can and can’t be done.

For example, if someone’s cancer becomes terminal, or they become too unwell to work, they might need to be directed towards income protection or retired on grounds of ill health. If everyone knows what the process is from the outset, this will become less difficult to discuss further down the line if the individual isn’t responding well to treatment.

3. Support people before and after treatment

Research shows that ‘prehabilitation’ – helping people to improve fitness and lifestyle before cancer treatment or surgery – can significantly reduce side effects and enhance recovery. Despite the benefits, the NHS often doesn’t have capacity to offer this, so if you have access to occupational health, make sure employees are referred as soon as possible.

Similarly, cancer treatments can trigger other conditions, such as menopause and musculoskeletal conditions. Employees will need to be supported as they come out the other side of cancer, meaning it’s important to think about their entire recovery journey and allocate a case manager to support them through each stage.

4. Make reasonable adjustments

Cancer is protected under the Equality Act, meaning you are legally obliged to make reasonable adjustments that might otherwise put the individual at a disadvantage because of their cancer. This might be the opportunity to start work later if medication makes them feel sleepy in the morning, or work from home for a time if they are at increased risk of infection.

Critical to making these adjustments is getting the manager to fill in a detailed referral about what the employee is struggling with, or might struggle to do. An occupational health advisor can then consider this in the context of their particular health concerns and workplace, to suggest recommendations that will work for both the employer and employee.

5. Use additional funding

As cancer is automatically classified as a disability, employers might also be able to utilise Access to Work funding. These grants fund practical support to allow the employee to continue to work. For example, mental health support to cope with the emotional turmoil of cancer or paid-for transport if infection risks associated with catching their bus are too high.

Macmillan Cancer Support also offers financial support with wigs and dental treatment, while state benefits can help with the cost of everything from prescriptions to housing costs. Connect employees with a welfare advisor, via your employee assistance programme or Citizens Advice, before they start treatment, so they can see what’s available.

Case study: Help to recover from ovarian cancer

When Ruby, a 50-year-old full-time quality inspector was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she required two major surgeries to remove her womb and ovaries.

Prior to her treatment, she was referred to PAM OH Solutions by her manager to plan her return to work. She was anticipated to be experiencing fatigue throughout a six-week phased return, so was given additional small breaks and time off for medical appointments.

After surgery, her occupational health practitioner found she had no cognitive issues but was struggling to return to her usual pace of work, resulting in reduced confidence. This was rectified by connecting her with psychological support, via the NHS cancer services, and additional training and updates after time out of the office.

As a result, Ruby was successfully rehabilitated, and a valuable member of staff was retained by the organisation. Although she is currently in remission, there is a plan in place to take into account a possible relapse and time off for further treatment.