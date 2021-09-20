Staff hesitant to disclose poor mental health, high blood pressure and arthritis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

. Forty-one per cent of UK employees who responded to a survey commissioned by Benenden Health said they would not feel confident discussing any health issue with their employer, with many worrying about the impact it could have on their career and relationships at work. Conditions that could be exacerbated in the workplace – poor mental health (33%), high blood pressure (18%) and arthritis (13%) – were among those that employees were the least likely to report. Eleven per cent with diabetes had not disclosed their condition. Twenty-nine per cent said they would worry that people thought they couldn’t do their job if they disclosed their health condition or disability and 27% felt that disclosing could mean they would be dismissed. For some, these concerns were based on prior experience, with 15% stating they had been overlooked for a job in the past due to a health condition or disability.More than a third (36%) of the 2,007 workers polled for the National health and wellbeing at work report admitted to lying about their reasons for taking time off for an appointment, rising to 44% of 16-24 year olds. Asked about their approach to supporting staff with health needs, 28% of business leaders said they would have concerns about offering support, with as many as a fifth (19%) revealing that they have previously hired someone with pre-existing health conditions but