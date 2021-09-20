Staff hesitant to disclose poor mental health, high blood pressure and arthritis

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Poor mental health, high blood pressure and arthritis are the most common health conditions that workers have not disclosed, according to a survey that has found two in five employees would not talk to their employer if they had a health issue. Forty-one per cent of UK employees who responded to a survey commissioned by Benenden Health said they would not feel confident discussing any health issue with their employer, with many worrying about the impact it could have on their career and relationships at work. Conditions that could be exacerbated in the workplace – poor mental health (33%), high blood pressure (18%) and arthritis (13%) – were among those that employees were the least likely to report. Eleven per cent with diabetes had not disclosed their condition. Twenty-nine per cent said they would worry that people thought they couldn’t do their job if they disclosed their health condition or disability and 27% felt that disclosing could mean they would be dismissed. For some, these concerns were based on prior experience, with 15% stating they had been overlooked for a job in the past due to a health condition or disability.
