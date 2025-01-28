DisabilityFit for WorkLatest NewsReturn to work and rehabilitationOccupational Health

UK has one of widest ill health employment gaps in Europe

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Shutterstock / Vita Sun
Shutterstock / Vita Sun

The UK stands among the worst performers in workplace health for people with long-term ill health or disability, according to new research.

The report, Work and health: international comparisons with the UK, comparing 14 European nations, found that one in five UK workers (21%) have health limitations – one of the highest rates among working-aged adults in the EU15.

According to the study, the UK also has one of the widest employment gaps between people with and without health limitations.

It further found that the likelihood of those aged 16-24 with health limitations being out of work more than doubled between 2018 and 2022 in the UK. For workers aged 55-64, the likelihood of being out of work due to ill health decreased in most EU15 countries, but increased in the UK.

Ill health and employment

Lack of access to OH leaving millions struggling to work because of ill health

Up to 4.3 million could be out of work because of ill health by 2029 – report

Think-tank urges new approach to tackling rising cost of work ill health

The Commission for Healthier Working Lives, which was established to address the growing challenges of working-age ill health and support individuals with health conditions to thrive in the workforce.

It provides valuable insights for the recently launched “Keep Britain Working” review led by Sir Charlie Mayfield and identifies three areas of specific policies and interventions from overseas that the UK could learn from, which include: ensuring healthy workplaces, keeping people attached to the labour market, and helping people back into work.

Recommended measures, such as limiting working hours through the Working Time Directive to prevent exhaustion, and employer incentives focused on improving workplace health are highlighted in the report.

It also proposes effective occupational health services and more generous sick pay linked to an individual’s wages, unlike the UK’s fixed-rate system. Workplace adjustments, expert advice, adaptation grants, and employer incentives for hiring disabled workers are also recommended.

Jonny Gifford, principal research fellow at the Institute for Employment Studies, said: “The UK consistently ranks poorly on the employment outcomes of people with long-term ill health. The UK’s situation has worsened post-pandemic in a way not seen in comparable European countries. There is a compelling case that the UK can and should improve how it supports people with ill health and disabilities to find and stay in good quality work.”

Sacha Romanovitch, chair of the Commission for Healthier Working Lives, added: “The research shows the urgent need for proactive and integrated policies which support people to stay well and in work. Working together across business and government is key to the UK making big strides forward, benefiting people, businesses, society, and the wider economy.”

The report includes comparisons with Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

