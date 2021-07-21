Chronic pain and home working: a toxic mental health mix?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.There has been a lot of focus during the pandemic on physically safe and healthy home working. But what about mental health, especially for those living with and managing chronic pain from a home-working setting, asks María de los Angeles Zapata Rodríguez? The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the debate regarding the necessity of having a proper workstation for those who work at home. This physical setting will typically be constituted by a good (if possible, ergonomic) chair, a desk, a computer, and many other elements. However, how many times do we discuss the most important workstation, our heads?
María de los Angeles Zapata Rodríguez is a doctoral researcher in disability and gender studies (HR) at the School of Social Sciences (SoSS) at Heriot-Watt University, a member of the Centre for Research on Employment Work and the professionS (CREWS). You can follow her on Twitter @mdlazr or contact her at [email protected]