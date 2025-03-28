Hybrid workers less sick and less stressed

Hybrid workers take fewer sick days, are less stressed, are more able to access regular health check-ups, and report better work-life balance, a study has suggested.

The poll of more than 2,000 hybrid workers by flexible workspaces provider International Workplace Group found 34% said they took fewer sick days because of hybrid working.

More than two-thirds (68%) said they also experienced fewer stress-related health conditions, while 71% said being able to work flexibly enabled them to take advantage of more preventative healthcare treatments, such as regular screenings and health check-ups.

A total of 79% reported better work-life balance overall and reduced feelings of anxiety. The reduced time spent on long daily commutes was cited as a key factor in helping to reduce overall stress levels for 80% of hybrid workers.

This has had a direct effect on health conditions related to stress, with 68% of employees experiencing fewer symptoms such as severe headaches, digestive issues, and tension-related pain, the study argued.

Responding to the findings, Dr Sara Kayat, a GP and TV doctor, said: “It’s clear from this research that hybrid working models are offering employees not only greater flexibility but also tangible health benefits.

“By reducing the physical and mental strain of long daily commutes, workers are able to better manage their existing health conditions, access preventative care, and reduce stress. This is not only improving their overall wellbeing but also helping businesses by reducing the costs associated with absenteeism and burnout.”

Mark Dixon, CEO of International Workplace Group, said: “Hybrid and more flexible ways of working are incredibly beneficial for both employees and their employers. Not only is it universally popular with workers, with higher levels of satisfaction and an improved work-life balance reported, but as this research shows, employees are taking fewer sick days, managing stress better, and adopting healthier lifestyles. Meanwhile, companies are enjoying higher levels of productivity and lower costs.”

