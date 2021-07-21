Can an employer dismiss someone for a tweet?

racist tweet following England’s defeat to Italy. Also this month, an estate agent whose harassment of chief medical officer Chris Whitty was documented in a video on social media was dismissed by his employer.The past few weeks have seen numerous cases of employees risking their jobs over their social media activities. Where do employers stand when considering whether to dismiss an employee for their actions on social media? Patrick Kilgallon and Tania Goodman explain. Few can have escaped the barrage of racist abuse faced by England football players on social media earlier this month, or some of the consequences that followed. One such account belonged to a manager who worked for a well-known property company, who was suspended after his