Can an employer dismiss someone for a tweet?

Unfair dismissal

Few can have escaped the barrage of racist abuse faced by England football players on social media earlier this month, or some of the consequences that followed. One such account belonged to a manager who worked for a well-known property company, who was suspended after his racist tweet following England’s defeat to Italy. Also this month, an estate agent whose harassment of chief medical officer Chris Whitty was documented in a video on social media was dismissed by his employer.Considering these recent events, it is useful to re-examine when an employer can dismiss an employee for their actions on social media, and where any risks might lie.The starting position for an employer when considering whether to terminate an employee’s contract because of their social media transgressions is to look at the employee’s length of service in order to rule out a potential unfair dismissal claim. This is the most common claim pursued by employees in tribunals. Generally, unless an employee has two years’ continuous service they will not be able to bring a claim for unfair dismissal. Therefore, an employer is normally be able to terminate the employment contract, providing they comply with its terms (such as the employee working out their notice period or making a payment in lieu). Failure to dismiss without honouring the notice period is likely to give rise to