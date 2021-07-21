Equality & diversityEthnicityExecutive recruitmentGenderLatest News

Boardroom diversity: Working class men losing out to women

by Jo Faragher
Working class men could be losing out on top roles as organisations race to recruit more women to meet diversity targets, a report from the Financial Reporting Council has suggested. The FRC’s report on diversity in FTSE 350 companies found that while there had been a significant rise in the number of women on boards (36% on FTSE 100 boards and 33% on FTSE 250 boards), this could be to the detriment of low socio-economic status (SES) men. It said: “We also found a significant positive correlation between respondent SES and the percentage of women on the board... Those findings, when combined with the findings that a) high SES is negatively associated with length of service on FTSE boards, and b) there have been increasing numbers of women being appointed to boards, could suggest that the increasing number of women is being achieved by appointing high SES women in place of low SES men.” “In other words, we have to ask the question whether we are replacing one underrepresented group with another.” The FRC added that it did not have sufficient data to confirm this explanation, but that it was a trend open to further research, to “investigate to what extent one type of diversity is being traded for another inside boardrooms”. The report emphasised the need for organisations to be direct with executive search companies on delivering diverse shortlists, particularly in light of recent research showing that
