Ministers propose national ‘heath at work’ standard

by Adam McCulloch
Ministers have launched a consultation on ways to increase uptake of occupational health provision, linking health in the workplace with the UK’s economic inactivity problems.

The government said it wanted to encourage employers help employees gain access to mental and physical health support at work. It added this was particularly important for employees working in small and medium-sized enterprises.

These proposals include introducing a national “health at work” standard for all employers to provide a baseline for quality occupational health provision, which includes guidance, an option to pursue accreditation, and additional government support services – for example, outreach workers to support SMEs to meet the standards.

The consultation, launched by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), also seeks views on “developing longer-term workforce capacity to meet any increased demand for Occupational Health services in the future”. This could take the form of encouraging NHS leavers or those who are considering a career change to work in occupational health, or the development of a “longer-term, multi-disciplinary workforce” to provide occupational health services.

The consultation will also ask employers to share their examples of good Occupational Health provision to help inform other businesses and encourage them to provide the same.

Minsters said that occupational health could play a leading role in solving the UK’s productivity issues. Secretary of state for work and pensions, Mel Stride MP, said: “Improving health in the workplace is a vital piece of the puzzle in our drive to increase employment.”

Minister for disabled people, health and work, Tom Pursglove MP, said: “Long-term sickness is a huge contributor to economic inactivity, and while of course, some people are unable to work, better accommodation of health problems in the workplace will open up a wider workforce to employers and support employees with a range of needs.”

Secretary for health and social care Steve Barclay added that by focusing on preventative measures, ministers could “reduce the burden on the NHS and help to bring waiting lists down”.

Phoenix Group’s Catherine Foot, director of Phoenix Insights, welcomed the consultation. She said: “The number of people out of work due to long-term sickness has remained consistently high in the post-pandemic labour market. Ill health continues to be one of the primary drivers of economic inactivity, so it’s important this issue is addressed to improve productivity and ensure people can benefit from remaining in good work. This is particularly important during a cost of living crisis which has placed an additional squeeze on people’s income.

“Employers have a vital role to play making work more accessible and flexible to a greater number of people, especially for those in their 50s and 60s. The over-50s are the group with the highest levels of economic inactivity and physical and mental health are some of the main barriers they face to remaining in work. Just one in seven (14%) of 50 to 64-year-olds Phoenix Insights recently polled said there was sufficient support from employers for them to return to work.”

The consultation closes on 12 October 2023.

Adam McCulloch

