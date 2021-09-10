CPD activities and resources: Covid-19 and risk assessment within construction

CPD: Covid-19 and risk assessment within construction, by OH nurse Alice Milsom, and have been collated by Professor Anne Harriss.These extra CPD activities and resources relate to the article
Activity 1Assume that you have been shortlisted for a post as occupational health adviser in the construction sector and have now been offered an interview for that post. You know that you will be working on a contract for one of the largest construction projects in the UK. You have been asked to prepare a 15-minute presentation considering the impact of Covid on the sector. In preparation for the interview and your presentation think about the issues which may be raised in the interview and make notes of these under these headings:
- Workplace
- People (workers and others)
- Process
- Plant
- Polices
- Procedures