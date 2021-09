CPD activities and resources: Covid-19 and risk assessment within construction

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Activity 1

Workplace

People (workers and others)

Process

Plant

Polices

Procedures

Activity 2

Activity 3

Assume that you have been shortlisted for a post as occupational health adviser in the construction sector and have now been offered an interview for that post. You know that you will be working on a contract for one of the largest construction projects in the UK. You have been asked to prepare a 15-minute presentation considering the impact of Covid on the sector. In preparation for the interview and your presentation think about the issues which may be raised in the interview and make notes of these under these headings:You have been successful in your application for the above post. You are now tasked with delivering a series of 20 minute presentations (toolbox talks) to workers and supervisors. There are examples of toolbox talks on the HSE website . Plan what you would include in the following presentations:The principles of risk assessment for delivery to managers and supervisorsThe Covid-19 virus and how it is transmitted, for delivery to managers, supervisors and the employees they manageTesting for Covid-19 – why testing is undertaken and the use of the Covid-19 NHS appCovid-19 has had significant and unprecedented effects on the health of people and the economies of nations across the globe. For many who became infected with the Covid-19 virus there have been lasting effects on the body, a condition known as ‘long Covid’. Research the effects of condition the implications for employers and OH services. The links below will give you further information and will help to guide your thoughts: