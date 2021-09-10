Working from homeHybrid workingFlexible workingLatest NewsDress codes

Does the ‘new normal’ mean a new dress code?

by Menna Chmielewski
by Menna Chmielewski The past 18 months has seen a transition to more relaxed attire, but what does this mean for office dress codes?
Shutterstock
The past 18 months has seen a transition to more relaxed attire, but what does this mean for office dress codes?
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

As many employees returned to the office for the first time this week, organisations may be thinking about how they adapt dress codes to reflect new hybrid working habits. Menna Chmielewski lists some of the key considerations.  Working from home for over a year, many of us have got used to our own, more flexible, standards – from when and how we work, to what we wear. But as we return to the office, have our expectations changed forever, and what does this mean for the office dress code? A recent survey has shown that 28% of people in Britain wish to ditch formal office attire and even smart casual from the work dress code. The BBC reported in January that clothes sales had slumped by 25% in the previous year and although demand increased for certain types of clothing, such as loungewear and pyjamas, the business fashion sector was one of the hardest hit. Though office dress codes tend to differ by profession, office wear has been a relative constant over the years with some firms requiring "business professional" attire while others opt for “business casual" (permitting employees to lose the jacket and tie).

Dress down days

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, however, we saw a shift to a more relaxed environment with tech companies setting a new standard for everyday wardrobes and the implementation of "dress down Fridays". Investment bank Goldman Sachs relaxed the dress code for its technology division in 2019 and later that year introduced a firm-wide flexible dress code, with employees asked to "dress in a manner that is consistent with your client's expectations". Covid has changed people's views on office wear even further, with comfort and convenience becoming the main priorities. At the start o
Menna Chmielewski

Menna Chmielewski is a solicitor in the Employment team at Blake Morgan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Summer 2021: six potential issues for employers

Headscarf ruling is a blow to inclusion

European court allows employers to ban religious clothing

Disney drops dress requirements in inclusion drive

Religious dress: Modest fashion in women’s working life

Unilever signs race-based hair discrimination pledge

UPS to allow beards and piercings in new...

Whole Foods employees sue after punishment for Black...

One in six take video calls while partially...

Society launches veganism guidance for employers