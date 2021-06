CPD activities: improving your practice around gathering and interrogating evidence

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

CPD activity 1 – understand the principles

CPD activity 2 – understand media influence

CPD activity 3 – understand Cochrane and the National Institute for Health Research

Within it, Rhodes and Professor Harriss outline how, in our current internet age, being able to find, sift and critically evaluate evidence is not as straightforward as it used to be but how, for the same reason, being able effectively to interrogate evidence is more important than ever. In this first article, they highlight some of the processes you can use and which underpin effective literature-searching skills. These activities and resources are therefore designed to complement and feed in to that.If you feel it would be helpful to update your knowledge and understanding of the principles of research in nursing before accessing the subsequent resources this is a useful introductory text: Jolley J (2020). “Introducing Research and Evidence-Based Practice for Nursing and Healthcare Professionals” (third edition) London: Routledge.Access this resource to gain an appreciation regarding how the media can influence policy. Dean M (2013). “Under Attack. How the media distorts policy and politics”. Bristol: The Policy Press.These resources will give you a greater understanding of Cochrane and the National Institute for Health Researcha global independent network of researchers, professionals interested in health producing credible, accessible health information free from commercial sponsorship and other conflicts of interest. Available at: https://www.evidentlycochrane.net/ The NIHR Dissemination Centre identifies and summarises the most reliable, relevant and significant health research findings. Available at: https://www.nihr.ac.uk/explore-nihr/support/collaborating-in-applied-health-research.htm