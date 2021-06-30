Clinical governanceContinuing professional developmentOccupational HealthOH service deliveryResearch

CPD activities: improving your practice around gathering and interrogating evidence

by Jo Rhodes and Anne Harriss
These extra CPD activities are designed to be read in conjunction with our article CPD: gathering and interrogating evidence, by Jo Rhodes and Professor Anne Harriss, which is the first of a two-part series looking at evidence-based practice within occupational health. Within it, Rhodes and Professor Harriss outline how, in our current internet age, being able to find, sift and critically evaluate evidence is not as straightforward as it used to be but how, for the same reason, being able effectively to interrogate evidence is more important than ever. In this first article, they highlight some of the processes you can use and which underpin effective literature-searching skills. These activities and resources are therefore designed to complement and feed in to that.

CPD activity 1 – understand the principles

If you feel it would be helpful to update your knowledge and understanding of the principles of research in nursing before accessing the subsequent resources this is a useful introductory text: Jolley J (2020). “Introducing Research and Evidence-Based Practice for Nursing and Healthcare Professionals” (third edition) London: Routledge.

CPD activity 2 – understand media influence

Access this resource to gain an appreciation regarding how the media can influence policy. Dean M (2013). “Under Attack. How the media distorts policy and politics”. Bristol: The Policy Press.

CPD activity 3 – understand Cochrane and the National Institute for Health Research

These resources will give you a greater understanding of Cochrane and the National Institute for Health Research Cochrane UK: a global independent network of researchers, professionals interested in health producing credible, accessible health information free from commercial sponsorship and other conflicts of interest. Available at: https://www.evidentlycochrane.net/ The National Institute for Health Research: The NIHR Dissemination Centre identifies and summarises the most reliable, relevant and significant health research findings. Available at: https://www.nihr.ac.uk/explore-nihr/support/collaborating-in-applied-health-research.htm

CPD

Avatar

Jo Rhodes is an occupational health nurse and Professor Anne Harriss MSc, BEd, RGN, OHNC, RSCPHN, CMIOSH, NTFHEA, PFHEA, FRCN is emeritus professor of occupational health and president of SOM.

