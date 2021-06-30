CPD activities: improving your practice around gathering and interrogating evidence

CPD: gathering and interrogating evidence, by Jo Rhodes and Professor Anne Harriss, which is the first of a two-part series looking at evidence-based practice within occupational health. Within it, Rhodes and Professor Harriss outline how, in our current internet age, being able to find, sift and critically evaluate evidence is not as straightforward as it used to be but how, for the same reason, being able effectively to interrogate evidence is more important than ever. In this first article, they highlight some of the processes you can use and which underpin effective literature-searching skills. These activities and resources are therefore designed to complement and feed in to that.These extra CPD activities are designed to be read in conjunction with our article
Clinical governanceContinuing professional developmentOccupational HealthOH service deliveryResearch