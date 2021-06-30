CPD: gathering and interrogating evidence to improve your OH practice

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Evidence-based practice is self-evidently the ideal that occupational health practitioners should be striving for day to day. But, especially in our current internet age, being able to find, sift and critically evaluate evidence is not as straightforward as you may think, as Jo Rhodes and Professor Anne Harriss explain in the first of a two-part series. Evidence-based (EBP) practice is essential if nurses are to practice both safely and effectively. Indeed, EBP is the foundation of effective healthcare (Nursing and Midwifery Council, 2018 a; Nursing and Midwifery Council, 2018 b; British Medical Association, 2014). EBP is at the core of the NMC’s standards of proficiency for registered nurses (NMC 2018 a). Occupational health nurses (OHNs), as NMC registrants, require a fundamental understanding of the importance of research in assessing, evaluating and improving practice as well as having the ability to interpret research evidence.
Jo Rhodes is an occupational health nurse and Professor Anne Harriss MSc, BEd, RGN, OHNC, RSCPHN, CMIOSH, NTFHEA, PFHEA, FRCN is emeritus professor of occupational health and president of SOM.