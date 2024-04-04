CPD activities: Responding to a workplace accident

What should employers and occupational health professionals do in the case of an accident at work? These CPD activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, should help OH practitioners and allied professionals brush up on their knowledge of their responsibilities.

Activity 1

Read through the Health & Safety Executive’s resources about general health and safety legislation and update your knowledge of the Reporting of Injuries, Diseases and Dangerous Occurrences Regulations (RIDDOR) 2013 via the HSE website and the UK legislation itself.

Activity 2

Our related case study-based article explores an accident that occurred in the construction sector.

The HSE provides an overview of accidents in the construction sector in 2022, and slips, trips and falls in this industry. This Virtual College learning activity also suggests how slips, trips and falls can be prevented.

Activity 3

An understanding of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations, generally referred to as the CDM regulations, is essential for any occupational adviser working in the construction sector. Familiarise yourself with the guidance HSE has prepared on these regulations.

Activity 4

Slips, trips and falls in construction and other sectors are a worldwide issue. The Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety and Safework Australia both highlight general factors relating to falls.

Activity 5

Using your organisation’s accident books, establish how many lost time (particularly RIDDOR reportable accidents) and non-lost time accidents resulted from workplace trips and falls. Note the causative factors and establish the action taken to prevent a recurrence.

Activity 6

Plan an induction programme for new starters working on a construction site. Include slip and trip hazards and strategies to reduce the chance of them occurring.

Consider the HSE’s overview of human factors and error and how the organisation can influence safety-positive behaviour.