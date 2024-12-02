Christmas music bringing joy to your workplace- with The Workplace Depot.

It’s no secret that music can be used as a powerful tool to enhance employee’s well-being in the workplace. But this festive season, we want to highlight the benefits of playing Christmas music in your workplace to get your staff into the festive spirit in the lead up to the big day.

This season is a special time filled with joy and celebration, but it can also begin to feel quite stressful and overwhelming for some people, whether it be harder work, longer shifts or taking on overtime to buy a special gift for your mother-in-law. So, creating a positive work environment this time of year is paramount to your staff’s well-being, and music is a powerful tool that you can easily apply to maintain a happy workplace.

Our recent success story with The Workplace Depot shows the impact Christmas music can have on your employees. Chrissy Whitechurch, Business Development Manager says, “the office team ‘bounce’ into the office in December” as the Christmas music makes them excited for the break and puts them in “generally brighter moods” and become “more engaged with their workload”. As for the warehouse staff, they have music on in all locations throughout the day, as they find having music in different areas helps break up any monotony and repetitiveness the team may experience over the day, from the picking & packing station to unloading a container, music helps mix up their day and can help boost both the team and personal morale.

We understand that different areas of the workplace have different needs, especially when it comes to implementing music in the right areas. The right music can differ depending on what type of work people are doing, for example, music in the office may require a different tempo, or volume depending on employee requests. We asked The Workplace Depot how does Christmas music differ in both the office and warehouse and what effect it has on the team, Chrissy responded saying “Other than the volume – not a great deal, it’s pretty much the same style in both! I would say the warehouse team prefer to mix it up on a Friday to more chart music for any of them going out. The music always keeps our team’s moods lifted and brightens the atmosphere. We have a photography studio downstairs and in the autumn/winter it can get very cold and the music helps to add ‘warmth’ to the studio – makes it feel more alive!”

Christmas music is often associated with happy memories, and as confirmed by The Workplace Depot, it can lift spirits and improve overall morale. But it can also promote a sense of community that can encourage your team to work together during the busy season. Music is known to stimulate the brain and Christmas music is no exception! By playing everyone’s favourite festive tunes, the uplifting nature of Christmas songs could help employees be more efficient and motivated at work.

If you’re currently play music in your workplace, listening to Christmas music can provide your employees a refreshing break from not only the usual songs, but the usual working routine that may feel repetitive at times. New music tying in with the current season may help employees complete their tasks with a renewed focus and energy.

We asked The Workplace Depot how important it is to them to continue playing music post-Christmas, they respond saying “For our teams, it’s so important to have music playing to keep morale up, continue our focus and generally feel in a great environment. It’s so clear our team are more engaged, effective, and motivated by listening to music”.

From our interview with Chrissy at The Workplace Depot, it’s clear that music in general, as well as Christmas music plays a powerful tool in creating a happy place for their employees to work in. Finally, we asked; how important is it to your teams that The Workplace Depot play well-known Christmas songs (as opposed to royalty-free). Would the atmosphere be different without the familiar Christmas music that we all know and love? To which Chrissy responded and said: “Absolutely the atmosphere would be different without licensed Christmas music! Our teams – both in the warehouse and office really enjoy listening to the well-known Christmas songs and it really helps to put everyone in a festive mood. Without licensed Christmas music, I don’t think there would be as much energy or enthusiasm from the teams because licensed Christmas music is so iconic. It feels really festive when you’re hearing the classic Christmas songs play, and especially during our Christmas party it’s essential in bringing everyone together. The team particularly enjoy 80’s cheesy Christmas hits – WHAM! all the way!”

Here at TheMusicLicence, we’ve not only had a brilliant Q&A with The Workplace Depot, but we’ve also created a fun Christmas music quiz that you can print off and utilise at any Christmas celebrations! Head to the link below to see more on The Workplace Depot and download our 2024 Christmas Music Quiz.

If you’re considering playing Christmas music in your workplace this festive season, it’s not too late to contact us and get a quote, or further enquire into attaining a license before you hit ‘play’ for your colleagues. Once purchased, you’ll be able to play millions of songs so you can enjoy seeing the productivity boost in your team and the spread of Christmas joy– while having the peace of mind knowing that you’re legally covered and supporting the entertainment industry. Get a quote for the music licence online or call 08081348365.

Merry Christmas, from TheMusicLicence.