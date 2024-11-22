Working well together: Supporting neurodivergent employees (online masterclass)

Thursday 12 December 2024 2:00pm GMT

As we face an ever-decreasing talent pool of skilled workers, we need to maximise the performance and productivity of the employees we have. This means creating inclusive workplaces for our neurodivergent employees to attract, retain and maximise their talents.

This Personnel Today masterclass, in association with Make UK, focuses on recognising and managing neurodivergent employees to create safe and comfortable workplaces.

We look at the following:

What is neurodiversity?

Why do we need to train managers?

How can this benefit the organisation?

We then look into the HR implications, such as labelling some employees as ‘difficult’ or understanding how grievances can be affected by neurodiverse misunderstandings, use of language and how to remedy them.

Personnel Today editor Rob Moss is joined by Make UK’s Nicola Kibble, together with Claire Causley from Autism Unlimited, a specialist charity that supports neurodivergent adults and children.

This 30-minute online masterclass includes an audience Q&A.

About our speakers

Claire Causley is training manager and senior people partner at Autism Unlimited. She has over 20 years’ experience in the retail and human resources sector and has worked at Autism Unlimited for the past nine years where she manages the Training and HR Education Provision teams. Claire was diagnosed with dyslexia at 30 years old and is happy to share her experiences and challenges as a neurodivergent employee in the workplace. Through reasonable adjustments, she has been able to thrive in her role and support fellow neurodivergent employees to ensure they have the tools and strategies to be productive and an asset to their teams.

Nicola Kibble is HR and employment law solutions and product development manager at Make UK. As part of the HR Consultancy team, with nearly 30 years’ experience, Nicola assists Make UK clients with their people issues developing commercially astute solutions in addition to creating HR and training-related products that not only add value but work within the confines of operational business.

