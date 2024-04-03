Deutsche Bank plans neurodiversity and menopause ‘wellness suite’

Deutsche Bank is adding a ‘wellness suite’ into its new London office to support neurodivergent and menopausal employees.

The investment bank plans to relocate to a new office at 21 Moorfields, directly above Moorgate Underground station, in the next few months. It has been designed with neurodiversity in mind.

The wellness suite will include a “reset and recovery pod”, providing a quiet space for neurodivergent individuals and those experiencing menopause and peri-menopause, as well as multi-functional rooms with temperature and lighting controls.

The office will have multiple spaces to support individual and group work, including enclosed “think tanks” to aid collaboration, private phone booth areas for confidential conversations, enclosed study booths to aid focus and a “scrum table” designed for collaborative workshops and creative thinking.

Deutsche Bank has shown strong public support for neurodivergent employees and recently hosted an event outlining the findings of the Buckland Review and the launch of neurodiversity employment tool for organisations.

Its neurodiversity employee network runs lunchtime clubs and publishes resources to aid colleagues’ understanding of neurodivergences such as autism and ADHD. It has also helped to make company training more inclusive for neurodivergent colleagues.

April is World Autism Month. According to the National Autistic Society, more than one in 100 people are on the autism spectrum and there are around 700,000 autistic adults and children in the UK.

According to the Telegraph, which first reported on Deutsche Bank’s new office facilities, the company will completely move out of its office at 75 London Wall.

The new space will also feature large trading floors, restaurants, six roof terraces and a multi-level fitness centre.

