Addiction: Supporting employees with alcohol and drug issues

The pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis that followed have fuelled a huge surge in the number of employees battling with alcohol and drug dependencies. Kavitha Sivasubramaniam looks at how employers can identify and support staff who may be struggling with addictions

During the pandemic, a growing number of people turned to drink and drugs to cope with the stress and anxiety they faced as a result. From home-schooling to home-working, employees found themselves having to deal with unexpected challenges in both their professional and personal lives. Now, a couple of years on, with many struggling to pay everyday household bills, these seemingly harmless habits have in some cases turned into serious alcohol or drug addictions.

According to Public Health England’s Health matters: harmful drinking and alcohol dependence guidance, lost productivity due to alcohol use costs the UK economy more than £7bn annually, and around 167,000 working years are lost to alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities Adult substance misuse treatment statistics 2022 to 2023: report, revealed there were 291,000 adults in contact with drug and alcohol services between April 2022 and March 2023.

Employees may not show obvious signs of having an addiction and it’s important that employers do not make assumptions. It can also be harder to spot signs of addiction if employees are working from home” – Louise Rudd, Acas

According to alcohol abuse coach Sandra Parker, founder of online coaching company Just the Tonic, Covid had a significant impact on many people’s alcohol intake, with 60-70% of her clients saying they have been drinking more since the pandemic.

She says: “Covid took the breaks off and there was a wider acceptance of drinking. Alcohol was seen as an essential item. People weren’t going into work so didn’t have to worry about other people’s perceptions or reactions to them. It became a lot easier to drink and stress levels went up. Once alcohol takes a grip, it’s quite hard to reduce intake.”

The cost-of-living crisis that followed saw a further surge in dependencies, as well as relapses, as people struggled to pay their bills, put food on the table and manage their day-to-day finances.

In fact, research by addiction charity The Forward Trust in November 2022 found that 32% of the 2,200 adults it polled said they had either relapsed into addiction or knew someone close to them who had relapsed. The most significant trigger for anxiety, stress, and trauma by those reporting addiction relapse was the cost-of-living crisis, according to 61% of respondents.

So, what impact does this have in workplaces and what can employers do about it? Firstly, they need to be able to identify employees who have alcohol or drug addiction and who may be in need of help.

Spotting the signs of addiction

While it might be easy to identify some employees in the workplace who are struggling with alcohol or drug addictions, that’s not always the case, warns Acas adviser Louise Rudd.

“Employees may not show obvious signs of having an addiction and it’s important that employers do not make assumptions,” she says. “It can also be harder to spot signs of addiction if employees are working from home.

“Employers should regularly ask their employees how they’re doing. They should create an environment where staff can be open and honest about how they’re feeling. The sooner an employer becomes aware of a problem, the sooner they can provide help and support.”

Managers should be properly trained to spot the signs of a potential problem and have the relevant knowledge and resources available to them to support the employee, adds Rudd.

Parker stresses that the stereotype of someone with an alcohol problem displaying obvious signs such as appearing to be in a bad way, drinking throughout the day and sitting with a brown paper bag is true among just a small percentage of addicts.

She says: “In reality, many people struggling with drug or alcohol dependencies are high-performing, high-functioning staff who are relying on alcohol to destress.

“If you’re managing a team of people, look for those who have extra stress in their life – in the workplace, as well as what else is going on in their lives. They may have responsible jobs and lots of responsibilities outside work, such as looking after elderly parents or parents with dementia, as well as other demands in their lives. There’s no easy or obvious way to spot them.”

Watch for inconsistencies, such as erratic performance, changes in people’s behaviour or those who seem more tired, and recognise those who are under more pressure, Parker advises.

Handling reports of addiction

When suspected alcohol and drug addictions are reported, employers need also to consider if there is an underlying issue. Rachel Suff, senior employee relations advisor at the CIPD, believes it’s a sensitive topic but one that’s essential for employers to address if they suspect someone has an addiction.

She says: “There shouldn’t be any snap judgements or assumptions. The signs are not always obvious but each case should be handled individually – a blanket approach isn’t the answer.”

Suff advises a practical approach, firstly considering if the individual is in a role where there may be health and safety considerations.

It is critical that you also signpost people to confidential sources of support. This may include charitable organisations, specialist counselling, or your organisation’s EAP. Make sure that line managers are trained in talking about addiction and supporting people effectively” – Charlotte Reid, RPC

“Line managers should get advice from HR and refer to their disciplinary procedures if necessary,” she adds.

Managers also need to get to the bottom of what has given rise to the suspicion and raise questions about it, explains Parker.

She says: “If somebody displays a problem, normally it’s because they’re numbing a pain. Dissemble why someone thinks that. Is their performance up and down? What’s behind it? Are they going through a divorce? Someone drinking a lot on a night out is quite different to someone who has a reliance on alcohol.

“A caring organisation would want to help people and there’s a way to do that. A lot of organisations offer mental health support, which would definitely be valuable. We need to start taking the stigma away, so people feel that they’re not going to be judged if they say they’ve got a problem.”

Harry Key, head of global specialist services at CIC and committee member at the UK Employee Assistance

Professionals Association believes that any approach should be taken in confidence and empathetically, and believes it’s important employees are listened to.

He says: “Employers have a duty of care to follow up on any reports. This should be done sensitively and I’d recommend seeking advice first if the addiction isn’t posing a safety risk and therefore isn’t time-critical. Employee assistance programme (EAP) specialists are available who can help and can provide guidance on how to approach someone.”

Addiction’s impact on individuals and business

There are a number of ways a person’s alcohol or drug addiction can affect them and they often suffer from low moods and energy. Some struggle with a lack of confidence in making decisions or contributing in a meeting, so will keep their head down and be very quiet. They may also worry about making important decisions since their thinking isn’t clear or sharp or they may take longer to get tasks done, putting off those that require a lot of focus.

In terms of interpersonal relationships, addicts can be harder to work with, need more reassurance and might be inconsistent with their delivery within a team. Their actions are likely to impact everyone in the team because they are likely to be doing less than others around them.

Suff highlights that the impact of someone’s addiction could be wide-ranging.

She says: “While there’s likely to be an effect on their absence and productivity, there could also be safety issues. Their erratic behaviour could also affect the team’s morale, as well as customer relations and even the company’s reputation. It can be a really serious problem for both the individual and the organisation. It’s also disconcerting and destabilising for those working with them.”

Key agrees that the effects of an alcohol or drug addiction can vary hugely, from having virtually no impact on the individual, colleagues or the workplace to resulting in loss of life in cases where there are safety concerns. “It’s like many mental and physical health issues,” he explains.

Charlotte Reid, senior associate in the employment practice at law firm RPC, says: “In the workplace context, it can affect a person’s productivity, morale and interactions with customers and colleagues, all of which adversely affect the wider organisation. The stigma associated with addiction means that it is often well hidden and the shame felt by the affected person makes it difficult to seek out essential support.”

What should employers do?

Acas’s Louise Rudd advises employers to ensure they have a policy in place which protects the health and safety of employees in the workplace, outlines potential risks to individuals and their colleagues if a problem is left unaddressed, and highlights support within the organisation and what help will be available to them.

She explains: “A drug or alcohol policy would also usually set out the employer’s disciplinary position, providing clarity on when and how the issue will be dealt with as a rehabilitation as opposed to a disciplinary one. A policy would also cover any requirement for drugs and alcohol testing in the workplace; especially in jobs where the employee has to make ‘safety critical’ decisions, such as driving or operating heavy machinery.”

Suff thinks employers should take disciplinary action where necessary, but also offer specialist counselling or support rehabilitation. Ease those affected back into the workplace afterwards.

“Look at company culture and consider if the organisations encourage consumption and if work is a contributing factor. Critically assess both your policies and culture and take action if necessary. Look at workloads and stress, and make sure you’re providing an inclusive and supportive working environment,” she says, suggesting employers could also assess whether testing is worth introducing to ensure a preventative culture.

“Tertiary support is offered after the problem has happened, but if you hold awareness sessions before an issue has even arisen people will be more likely to seek recovery support and will know where to find it,” explains Key.

Employers should find out about local GP and treatment services, do their research, put leaflets in the workplace and information online and signpost help. Employers have to speak first on this matter, he says.

Reid agrees that education and awareness-raising are crucial. She says: “There are many incredible people out there who are brave enough to share their stories and a good starting point may be to arrange for a ‘lunch and learn’ session so that your employees can learn about the issues, how to spot the signs of addiction, and how to seek help.

“It is critical that you also signpost people to confidential sources of support. This may include charitable organisations, specialist counselling, or your organisation’s EAP. Make sure that line managers are trained in talking about addiction and supporting people effectively.”

Due to the nature of addiction, employees may not feel able to talk to their manager about their difficulties. It is therefore helpful to provide them with a “safe space” where they can speak honestly without fearing adverse consequences. Using a third party or agent to provide such a service can help facilitate this, Reid advises.

Key believes employers need to find a common language in which to talk about it, particularly in industries where alcohol and drugs may be more prevalent and there may be more risk of addictions. He encourages organisations to gather advice and give employees a range of options.

He concludes: “It can be empowering when they can make their own choices. This is also more likely to result in a positive outcome.”

For employers wanting to know more about how to handle drug and alcohol issues in the workplace, the Health and Safety Executive has a list of support services available: HSE – Managing drug and alcohol issues at work.

