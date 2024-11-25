1.7 million suffered work-related illness last year – HSE

A total of 1.7 million people suffered from a work-related illness in the past year (2023-24), figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) have shown.

The number in the HSE’s latest annual statistics is broadly similar to the 1.8 million reported by the HSE for 2022-23, and resulted in an estimated 33.7 million working days being lost because of self-reported work-related ill health or injury.

In all, self-reported work-related illness also remains broadly similar to the previous year, the HSE said, although the current rate is still higher than the 2018/19 pre-pandemic level.

Approximately half of those reporting ill health related to stress, depression or anxiety, with an estimated 776,000 cases in 2023-24.

The current rate of self-reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety is higher than the pre-pandemic level but has decreased from 910,000 in 2022-23, the executive added.

A total of 543,000 workers suffering from a work-related musculoskeletal disorder and 604,000 working people sustained an injury at work. There were 61,663 injuries to employees reported under RIDDOR.

In 2022/23, the estimated annual costs of workplace injury and new cases of work-related ill health reached £21.6bn, although this is £1.6bn less compared with 2021/22, the HSE said.

The figures also showed that 138 workers were killed in work-related accidents in 2023-24, while 604,000 workers sustained a self-reported non-fatal injury in the workplace during the same period.

A total of 2,257 mesothelioma deaths because of past asbestos exposures were also reported for 2022, the HSE said.

HSE chief executive Sarah Albon said: “This year marks 50 years since the legislation which established HSE was passed. Much has been achieved in that time, including a dramatic reduction of around 85% in the numbers of employee fatal injuries in the workplace.

“Today, Great Britain is one of the safest places in the world to work but these statistics serve as a reminder that there is still room for further improvement, and we remain committed to ensuring people remain safe and healthy wherever work is taking place,” she added.