CPD activities: Setting up your own occupational health business

CPD: Setting up your own occupational health business, by Emma Hammett. They highlight further factors, activities and reading to consider should you be thinking about establishing your own business. On a general note, consider joining your local chamber of commerce. You will get to network with other business owners you will be able to seek their advice, attend meetings and have the opportunity to give presentations relating issues relating to occupational health. You can find out how to do this, and lots of general advice, through the British Chambers of Commerce. Equally, when you do finally launch your business, it is important to have a cash buffer in place to give you some initial working cashflow to live off and to help you ride out any financial ups and downs. If you can, it is advisable to have at least six months’ money in bank to cover expenses. The following activities build on the material in the article.These CPD activities, created by Professor Anne Harriss, are designed to be read and used in conjunction with the article
Activity 1If you are contemplating developing your own business think carefully about your reasons and motivation. Research your business ideas, evaluate the benefits and the possible challenges then refer to this website.
Activity 2Do some homework. There are a number of business books that you may access. The following will assist. They are reader friendly and include lots of useful information written by a team of occupational health, business and finance experts:
- Coombs J (undated). ‘How to Start A Healthy Business: An Insider’s Guide to Occupational Health Success’. Available in bookshops or from online retailers.
- Barrow C (2016). ‘Starting and Running a Business All-In-One For Dummies’. UK Edition. Chichester: Wiley. Available in bookshops or from online retailers.