CPD: Setting up your own occupational health business

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Establishing a business can be daunting and is not something nurses have generally been trained to do. However, the resilience and practical knowhow you will have gained from being a nurse, underpinned by your professional practice, is invaluable for starting out by yourself. This article, based on my own experience, highlights factors to consider when going it alone. First, a little about me. As a nurse, I recognised the importance of prompt first aid to a casualty’s recovery. I learned invaluable business skills completing a diploma in management whilst a hospital manager. This provided a solid grounding to establish my company, First Aid for Life, which is now a multi-award-winning first aid training provider employing 46 trainers with health, military medic or emergency services backgrounds. Starting as a sole trader, I exchanged my expertise for money. Once confident trusting others to train to my high standards, I engaged people to work with me. I defined my values and working practices and ensured I had clear contracts in place.With people to train for me, I could concentrate on developing my business. I developed collaborative partnerships including (but not restricted to) GP commissioning agencies, the National Childbirth Trust, numerous school and nursery franchises, and many influencers. Collaborating with other complementary businesses was pivotal to our success. At