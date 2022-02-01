CPD: Setting up your own occupational health business

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.After spending numerous years developing their practice, many health practitioners, including OH professionals, decide to take the leap into setting up their own business. Emma Hammett breaks down what you should be aware of before you take this step and offers some advice based from her own experiences. Establishing a business can be daunting and is not something nurses have generally been trained to do. However, the resilience and practical knowhow you will have gained from being a nurse, underpinned by your professional practice, is invaluable for starting out by yourself. This article, based on my own experience, highlights factors to consider when going it alone. First, a little about me. As a nurse, I recognised the importance of prompt first aid to a casualty’s recovery. I learned invaluable business skills completing a diploma in management whilst a hospital manager. This provided a solid grounding to establish my company, First Aid for Life, which is now a multi-award-winning first aid training provider employing 46 trainers with health, military medic or emergency services backgrounds. Starting as a sole trader, I exchanged my expertise for money. Once confident trusting others to train to my high standards, I engaged people to work with me. I defined my values and working practices and ensured I had clear contracts in place.
Emma Hammett is CEO at First Aid for Life. She is is qualified nurse and has worked in clinical and managerial roles in many hospitals and specialties.