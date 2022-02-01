RetailLatest NewsEmployment lawPay & benefitsEqual pay

Equal pay: Co-op retail and warehouse roles are comparable

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Pompaem Gogh / Shutterstock.com
Pompaem Gogh / Shutterstock.com

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Co-op has conceded that shop floor staff in its supermarkets can be compared to distribution centre employees for the purposes of determining equal pay. It is the final supermarket chain involved in a long-running equal pay battle to acknowledge that the two roles are comparable, according to law firm Leigh Day which is representing 1600 Co-op workers who are bringing an equal pay claim. Comparability is the first stage in the three-step legal process for equal pay claims. Co-op will now have to show that the roles are not of equal value, or that the pay difference is not based on gender, in order to defend the claim. Leigh Day – which is representing thousands of shop floor staff in equal pay claims against supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – has argued that the work carried out by mostly-female retail staff is just as demanding as the work carried out by distribution centre workers, who are mostly male.

Equal pay

What does the European Court’s Tesco ruling mean?

Supreme Court: Asda shop floor staff can be compared to warehouse workers

The rate of pay for warehouse staff is higher than shop floor workers’ pay in most major retailers. Employment solicitor Tom Hewitt said: “Leigh Day is delighted to be able to tell Co-op staff that they have cleared the first hurdle in their claims for equal pay. “We hope that Co-op recognises that they can no longer deny that the work that store workers do is of equal value to that of their distribution centre colleagues.” A Co-op spokesperson said: “Our colleagues play an important role in feeding the nation and it’s central to the Co-op’s values that we pay them fairly for the work that they do in supporting communities. We believe that we pay our colleagues fairly for the roles that they do, and so will continue to defend these claims.” In March 2021, the Supreme Court handed down
Avatar

Ashleigh is editor at OHW+ (Occupational Health and Wellbeing Plus) and part of the Personnel Today editorial team. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

BNP Paribas to pay £2.1m to banker who...

Campaigners reveal ‘glacial’ pace of change in women’s...

The 10 most important employment law cases in...

How to be an equal pay expert for...

Morrisons equal pay claim can proceed, tribunal rules

Employee anger at John Lewis over payments to...

CMI urges action on gender pay gap as...

Equal pay: Sainsbury’s concedes shop floor and distribution...

Female FTSE 100 directors earn 73% less than...

Equal pay: Next store staff can be compared...