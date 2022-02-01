Equal pay: Co-op retail and warehouse roles are comparable

Equal pay
To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Co-op has conceded that shop floor staff in its supermarkets can be compared to distribution centre employees for the purposes of determining equal pay. It is the final supermarket chain involved in a long-running equal pay battle to acknowledge that the two roles are comparable, according to law firm Leigh Day which is representing 1600 Co-op workers who are bringing an equal pay claim. Comparability is the first stage in the three-step legal process for equal pay claims. Co-op will now have to show that the roles are not of equal value, or that the pay difference is not based on gender, in order to defend the claim. Leigh Day – which is representing thousands of shop floor staff in equal pay claims against supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – has argued that the work carried out by mostly-female retail staff is just as demanding as the work carried out by distribution centre workers, who are mostly male.
