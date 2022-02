To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

the events leading up Hector's own burnout and the inspiration that led to Unplugged

what actually happens during an Unplugged experience. Are you really separated from your phone?

how important a digital detox is for our personal wellbeing

why being connected 24/7 is fundamentally bad for our mental health

how Unplugged offers a unique employee wellbeing experience that we could all benefit from.

But there is a dark side. Who hasn’t become exhausted and disillusioned by endless Teams or Zoom meetings? Who among us checks our smartphone as the very first thing we do when we wake up? I’m increasingly wondering if instead of technology being our servant, the relationship has switched and it’s really us that’s the servant, jumping to attention every time we receive yet another notification. I did some research and this led to my discovery that I suffer from 'Nomophobia' – an anxiety disorder caused by separation from a mobile phone. My symptoms include an increased heart rate, feelings of panic and an inability to focus until I’m reunited with my device. Maybe I need a digital detox? My guest this week knows all about a digital detox – in fact he’s made it his business.is the co-founder of, a start-up providing a digital detox at off-grid cabins an hour from city life. Listen to the latest Oven-Ready HR podcast to discover: