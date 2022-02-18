Why parental leave policies should be used to attract the best candidates

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Recent research commissioned by Vodafone has found that one in five of 18-34 year olds has quit their job because of poor parental leave policies , with a further 25% saying they decided not to apply for a particular role because they thought the employer’s parental leave policies were inadequate. As it stands, statutory maternity, paternity and adoption pay are only available to employees with six months’ service. This immediately puts new starters at a disadvantage and may dissuade prospective parents from changing jobs. Statutory maternity and adoption pay is paid for 39 weeks at 90% of your average weekly earnings for the first six weeks, followed by £151.97 a week for the following 33 weeks (or 90% of your average weekly earnings if lower). Statutory paternity pay is payable for a two-week period only at the same rate of £151.97 (or 90% of your average weekly earnings if this is lower). The arrangements are slightly different for shared parental leave but the statutory rate of pay is the same. As for parental leave, the statutory position allows parents to take up to 18 weeks’ unpaid leave to look after a child up to their 18th birthday.It has become increasingly