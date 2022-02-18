Right to workLatest NewsImmigration

Investor visa route for wealthy individuals scrapped in fraud crackdown

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch
Photo: Shutterstock
The City of London is a favoured for destination for Russian oligarch money
Photo: Shutterstock

Visas aimed at enticing foreign investors with fast-track residency in the UK are being scrapped with immediate effect, the UK home secretary confirmed yesterday (17 February). Priti Patel said the move was part of a crackdown on illicit finance and fraud. It comes in the wake of calls to limit the ability of wealthy Russian individuals to deposit large sums in UK banks. But London law firms have criticised the decision, pointing out that Russian investors only accounted for 10% of the visas and that there is a lack of evidence of the visa being used to further corruption and criminality. The decision is seen as part of the effort to increase pressure on Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his associates as the country concentrates military forces on its border with Ukraine. However, the government now says the decision is part of a new plan for immigration. The Tier 1 (investor) visa, often called a “golden visa”, offers residency to those investing £2m or more in the UK, and allows their families to join them. Visa holders can apply for permanent residency in the UK depending on how much they invest. A £2m investment allows an application within five years, shortened to three years with £5m or two years if £10m is invested.

The scheme was introduced in 2008 to encourage wealthy people from outside the EU to invest in the UK but has been under review as it is thought it is open to abuse. The government now says the visa route “failed to deliver for the UK people and gave opportunities for corrupt e
Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

