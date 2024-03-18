Extent of ill health among Universal Credit claimants revealed

More than two-thirds (69%) of Universal Credit claimants have mental or behavioural health disorders, and nearly half (48%) have musculoskeletal disorders, official data has suggested.

The figures, from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), illustrate the extent to which ill health is a driver for falling out of the workplace, something that the government has become increasingly concerned about, especially among those aged over 50.

The Society of Occupational Medicine, among others, has highlighted the valuable role occupational health can play in stopping this talent drain from the workplace.

The DWP figures, for Universal Credit work capability assessments between January 2022 and November 2023, found 81% of claimants in total had a medical condition.

Of those with mental health conditions, the proportion was lower (55%) for claimants found ‘capable for work’ and higher (90%) for claimants found to have ‘limited capability for work.

For musculoskeletal disorders, the proportion was higher (60%) for claimants found to have ‘no limited capability for work’, it added.

Responding to the figures, Christopher Rocks, lead economist for the Health Foundation’s Commission for Healthier Working Lives, said the data helped enable a better understanding of the health challenges faced by people claiming Universal Credit.

“On average, 2.7 types of medical condition were recorded for each person on UC health, reflecting the complex health needs for many in this group,” Rocks said.

“Rather than restricting entitlements to save money, a tailored approach will be key to helping people back into work. This will require more detailed statistics on claimants’ health conditions over time, broken down by demographics at a local level.”