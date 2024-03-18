Government to pay full apprenticeship cost for SMEs

The government will pay the full cost of apprenticeships for people under the age of 21 at small companies from 1 April.

In an announcement today (18 March) at a business conference in Warwickshire, prime minister Rishi Sunak will pledge £60 million on a suite of reforms aimed at removing red tape from the apprenticeship levy system.

The reform package will create up to 20,000 more apprenticeships, particularly for younger people and small businesses, the government said.

Employers and industry bodies have long called for the apprenticeship levy to be made more flexible and easier to access, claiming it is too restrictive and bureaucratic.

The levy was introduced in 2017, and requires companies with a payroll of more than £3 million to pay 0.5% of their payroll costs into a fund for training. Many small businesses do not have to pay into the fund, but can benefit where larger employers transfer a portion of their unused money.

The government will also increase the amount of funding employers can transfer to other businesses – this is currently 25% of any unused levy funding.

From April, employers will be able to share up to 50% of their unspent levy funds to other businesses. According to government statistics, large employers such as Asda and BT Group have already transferred more than £35 million since September 2021.

The government currently classifies a small- to medium-sized business as having up to 250 employees, but said it plans to raise the threshold to 500 employees, meaning around 1,000 more companies become SMEs.

This would simplify financial and non-financial reporting for SMEs, it said.

“The existing onerous and outdated thresholds were previously set by the EU, but our Brexit freedoms mean we can now raise the thresholds to ensure they’re more proportionate and better reflect the needs of British business,” the government said.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Apprenticeships are a fantastic way for businesses to develop the skills they need, and these new measures will help more businesses and young people benefit from them.

“Our plan to deliver a high-growth, high-skilled economy is working, with more opportunities available to young people than ever before.”

Sunak said: “Growing up in my mum’s pharmacy, I know first-hand how important small businesses are. Not just for the economy, but as a driver for innovation and aspiration, and as the key to building a society where hard work is always recognised and rewarded.

“Taken together, these measures will unlock a tidal wave of opportunity and make a real difference to businesses and entrepreneurs across the country.”

L&D job opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more L&D jobs