Dyson fined £1.2m after machine fell on worker

Dyson has been fined £1.2m for breaching health and safety laws after an employee suffered head and chest injuries when he was struck by a 1.5-tonne milling machine, an accident that could have been fatal.

The worker at Dyson’s factory in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, was moving the machine with a colleague when it fell on top of him. The Health and Safety Executive said he only escaped being crushed under the weight of the machine because it landed on two toolboxes and the handle of another machine. The incident happened on 27 August 2019.

An investigation by the HSE found Dyson Technology failed to “provide suitable and sufficient information, instruction, and training to those undertaking the task”. The company also failed to adequately assess the task and devise a safe system of work to ensure the machine was moved safely.

Two employees were moving a large milling machine using a five-tonne jack and were replacing two fixed roller skates with several wooden blocks when it fell.

One of the employees was struck by the machine and sustained a wound to his head and injuries to his chest.

HSE inspector James Hole said: “This incident could have been fatal. Those in control of work have a duty to assess the risks, devise safe methods of working and to provide the necessary information, instruction, and training to their workforce.

“Had a suitable safe system of work been in place this incident and the related injuries could have been prevented.”

At Swindon Magistrates’ Court, Dyson pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974. The company was fined £1.2m and ordered to pay costs of £11,511.

In a statement, Dyson said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of Dyson’s people is our number one priority. Prior to this case, Dyson has had no convictions or enforcement history related to health and safety at work.

“We are thankful that the employee was not more seriously hurt and has been able to return to work at Dyson.

“As an engineering company, we use complex and often heavy equipment and take care to do so safely. We deeply regret that this happened and we accept the court’s decision today.

“We were pleased that in its judgment the court noted our ‘excellent safety record’, our ‘prompt response to this incident and full co-operation at the highest level within the company’ and said that Dyson is an ‘exemplary corporate citizen’.”

