Labour urged to pledge health support for firefighters

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been urged to pledge specific support for firefighters who have developed cancer or other diseases because of their jobs.

Research by the University of Central Lancashire commissioned by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) found that firefighters are much more likely to develop cancer than the general population, likely due to the toxic contaminants they are exposed to.

They are 3.8 times more likely to develop prostate cancer, 3.17 times more likely to get leukaemia and 2.42 times more likely to receive an oesophageal cancer diagnosis.

The incidence of cancer among UK firefighters aged 35-39 is up to 323% higher than other people in the same age group, the research found.

Almost a year after the research was published, the FBU has written to Starmer, stating that he must ensure compensation is paid to firefighters suffering cancer, heart, lung and other conditions caused by exposure to fire contaminants if labour wins power at the next general election.

Such compensation is in place in countries including the US, Canada and Australia.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said firefighters had been “betrayed” by the UK government.

He said: “Tory ministers have ignored calls from the FBU and health experts to act over the much greater risk firefighters face of developing these horrendous diseases.

“However, with a general election on the horizon, Keir Starmer has a historic opportunity to do the right thing and deliver justice for the firefighters who have suffered from these devastating illnesses.

“Ensuring that firefighters can receive compensation would provide appropriate support to those affected and their families. This should go alongside a programme of regular health monitoring and improved prevention measures.”

Several fire and rescue services, including Tyne & Wear and Greater Manchester, are participating in a national health monitoring project to determine how many firefighters have occupational diseases.

The Health and Safety Executive last year found that firefighters are regularly exposed to so-called ‘forever’ chemicals, which are used in certain foams to suppress fires.