Fatal injuries at work increased during pandemic

Some 142 workers were killed in work accidents in the 12 months to 31 March 2021 according to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – an increase of 31 on the previous year. However, the HSE urged caution when comparing the figures with previous years’ statistics, as pandemic measures, including the furlough scheme and the resulting reduction in hours worked, would have had an impact on numbers. More than half of fatal injuries to workers were in the agriculture, forestry and fishing (34), and construction sectors (39). However, taking employment levels into account, the rate of fatal injury per 100,000 workers was greatest in agriculture, forestry and fishing and waste and recycling. Some 27% of the deaths in 2020/21 involved workers aged 60 and over, despite only accounting for 10% of the workforce. Falls from height were the most common cause of death, responsible for 35 fatalities. This was followed by being struck by a moving vehicle (25 deaths), struck by a moving object (17), trapped by something collapsing or overturning (14) and contact with moving machinery (14). Despite the increase in fatalities in 2020/21 compared with the previous year, there has been a downward trend in the rate of workplace deaths per 100,000 workers in Great Britain. The rate has been broadly flat over the past decade. The overall rate of fatal injury at work per 100,000 employees (0.61) remained low compared with other European nations. The rate across the EU 28 in 2020/21 was 1.17, with Britain behind only Ireland, Germany, Finland and Malta. However, the death rate is still too high and the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH) urged employers to ensure they are properly managing health and safety risks, including any new risks that may be presented through new operating models, new technology or equipment. “Increases in fatalities are very concerning, but we must also remember that lockdown restrictions in 2019/2020 may have be a contributing factor to the previous year’s record low figures rather than improved risk management and prevention in t