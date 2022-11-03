Fit for WorkDisabilityOH service deliveryOccupational Health

Value of occupational health highlighted in sight loss guidance

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The Business Disability Forum has published new guidance that outlines how and when occupational health practitioners should support employees with sight loss.

The guidance, which is part of a wider toolkit of resources for supporting people who are blind or partially sighted, says that OH does not automatically need to see every employee with sight loss, as long as their condition does not affect their medical fitness to carry out their role safely and competently.

It outlines the process OH practitioners should take if an employee in a safety-critical role starts to lose their sight, and what an OH professional should do if an employee mentions symptoms that relate to their vision.

In the UK, there are around 84,500 registered blind and partially sighted people of working age. However, only one in four is in employment according to sight loss charity RNIB.

The guidance, developed in partnership with health diagnostics and pharmaceutical company Roche, also outlines some of the barriers employees with sight loss can face when it comes to communication, and how some of these could be removed.

Disability and reasonable adjustments

Why employers should collect workforce disability data

Government launches ‘passport’ to help disabled graduates into employment

Measures to improve the recruitment process for people who are blind or partially sighted are also offered, including consideration of whether certain aspects of a job could be changed to make it easier for someone with sight loss to perform the role, and how to adapt interviews to facilitate someone with sight loss.

Diane Lightfoot, CEO of Business Disability Forum, said: “Many of us will be affected by sight loss during our lives. Losing our sight can be a frightening experience as we have to navigate everyday situations, such as medical appointments, shopping, and working in a new way. We may come across barriers that we never expected.

“By increasing understanding amongst employers, clinicians and businesses we hope to improve services and workplace experiences for people with sight loss. We also want to remove fear and uncertainty by equipping people with sight loss with the information they need to live life to the full.”

Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

OH referral at heart of new DWP return-to-work...

Toolkit to help young people with musculoskeletal disorders...

MPs slam ‘unacceptably poor’ access to primary care

Lack of access to OH key factor in...

Covid-19 has caused ‘unprecedented’ drop in life expectancy

Ignorance adding mental health woes to invisible disabilities

Workplace injury and disease settlements halve in a...

Exodus of over-50s leaving work because of ill...

Cost of living crisis causing more asthma attacks

How to help employees manage hearing loss