Government launches ‘passport’ to help disabled graduates into employment

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has launched a pilot scheme to ease the transition from university into employment by reducing the need for repeated health assessments when starting a new job. The Access to Work Adjustments Passport, now underway at Wolverhampton and Manchester Metropolitan universities, is being offered to disabled students who receive extra support, capturing information about their condition and the adjustments they already benefit from, avoiding repetitive disclosures when it comes to applying for grants once they start work. Through Access to Work, disabled people can benefit from grants worth up to £62,900 to cover the cost of specialist equipment needed to support them to do their job. Up to 100 students at each university will be supported through the trial, and thousands more could benefit if the scheme is rolled out across the UK. Minister for disabled people Chloe Smith praised the scheme, which she believes will empower disabled students and those with long term health conditions, as they transition into the workplace.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.