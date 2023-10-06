CPD: Ergonomics in relation to health and safety

Applying good ergonomic principles to the design and undertaking of work tasks can reduce fatalities and absenteeism, address presenteeism, and improve productivity and quality of work. The expertise of occupational health is also key, explains Dr Aseni Wickramatillake.

Ergonomics is a scientific discipline and, in the occupational health setting, considers compatibility between the worker, their working environment and work tasks.

Applying good ergonomic principles to the design and undertaking of workplace tasks can reduce fatalities, perhaps as a result of human error and injuries, and can reduce the risk of exacerbating poor health conditions. It can reduce absenteeism, address presenteeism and improve productivity and quality of work.

The application of ergonomic principles can underpin the risk assessments required under health and safety legislation, including the general requirement under Regulation 3 of the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations (1999).

It can also be used for other more specific requirements for risk assessments within, but not restricted to, work, involving the use of display screen equipment, tasks involving manual handling and exposure to noise and or vibration.

Work-related musculoskeletal disorders (MSD) include any type of discomfort, at one end of the spectrum, to irreversible and disabling injury at the other. Motor organs, muscles, tendons, bones, cartilage, ligaments and nerves may all be affected (National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine; Health and Medicine Division, 2020).

Work-related MSDs can be prevented by fitting the task to the physical and mental capabilities of the worker rather than expecting the worker to adjust to the task and workstation.

This approach reduces the primary risk factors, such as repetitive movement or awkward postures, including those that are static or require forceful exertion.

Frequency, prolonged work duration, contact stress, vibration, poor environmental temperature, illumination, noise and poor individual human conditions all can have a negative impact psychologically and on the musculoskeletal system.

According to the World Health Organization (2022) 1.71 billion people are suffering from MSK conditions worldwide, with it being the leading contributor to disability across the world.

With a rapidly ageing population, the disability and disease burden from non-communicable diseases is increasing (Cieza et al, 2020; Vos et al, 2020). MSK conditions are a leading contributor to disability and can place considerable demand on healthcare services for a longer period of a person’s life.

The costs may not be limited to healthcare, but the loss of services by the person to the workplace and society by a decline in functioning for longer periods can be substantial (World Health Organization, 2022).

In comparison to people without MSDs, those with MSDs are twice as likely to suffer from other chronic diseases (Williams et al, 2018). The peak age range of disability has been steadily increasing over the decades with the age range being between 50-54 years in 2019 (Liu et al, 2022).

Thermal environments and noise

Exposure to physical hazards such as challenging thermal environments, noise or vibration are ergonomic issues and may cause harm. Some work tasks such as those in fire and rescue services or within horticulture may be undertaken in very cold environments, particularly in a severe winter, or excessive hot and humid conditions within greenhouses or other horticultural hot houses.

These may impact the energy demands of muscles and organs, which may result in accelerated fatigue. Whole-body vibration (WBV) and hand and arm vibration (HAV) can contribute to significant and potentially disabling musculoskeletal injury (Krajnak, 2018).

Regular use of hand-held power tools such as drills and grinders can adversely affect muscles, joints, blood vessels and nerves in the hands and arms of which carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS) and vibration white finger (VWF) are common sequelae.

Tingling, numbness, reduced sensation and impaired blood circulation are common complaints of employees using vibratory tools. It is important to remember that the effects of vibration is not just restricted to those that use hand-held tools.

Whole-body vibration occurs as a result of vibration that is transmitted through the feet or seat of those whose work tasks involve flying helicopters or driving work vehicles over uneven surfaces. Large shocks and jolts may result in health risks including significant back pain (Upadhyay et al, 2021).

Large, sustained forces, high-power short-term repetitive contractions, or low-power sustained single/repetitive contractions over muscles, joints, ligaments, and tendons can increase fatigue or damage to the musculoskeletal system (National Research Council (US), 1999).

When working using awkward postures for prolonged periods, the nerves continue to be entrapped for significant durations. Both reduced blood circulation (McNeil et al, 2015) and nerve entrapment can augment muscle fatigue and numbness in the musculoskeletal system (Langer et al, 2018).

Hence, the best practice to minimise health conditions associated with poor ergonomic design such as musculoskeletal strain and injury is to interchange between a few correct postures at regular intervals, so permitting the strained muscles to recover before fatigue builds up.

Progressively worsening poor postures and increased musculoskeletal discomfort can lead to a worker becoming less active and alert, further increasing the risk of incidents and errors (Soares et al, 2019).

Short-term discomforts can eventually lead to severe and chronic health problems, reducing productivity and increasing absenteeism. Hence, good workplace design and flooring; appropriate tools and machinery; appropriate work durations; improved cycle times; increased intervals; employee training and awareness; improved health of individuals; and improved environmental factors such as noise, air quality, temperature, illumination, will all assist in reducing the negative impact on the musculoskeletal system.

Working in a standing position on a regular basis for prolonged periods requires considerable muscular effort to keep the body upright. This reduces the blood supply to the loaded muscles (Waters and Dick, 2015).

Insufficient blood flow accelerates the onset of fatigue and causes pain, and even permanent damage to body tissues. This, along with forceful and repetitive work can have a synergistic effect on the strained musculoskeletal system.

Frequent changes of posture and job rotation enabling blood circulation and relaxation of the strained musculoskeletal system can minimise harm to the muscles and skeletal system.

Pacing and importance of micro breaks

Increased work pace under forceful and strained posture have a substantial impact on the musculoskeletal system. Hence, work cycles should be well paced, providing micro breaks in between to relax and recirculate the strained muscles.

Micro breaks are frequent short breaks, which can be taken by the individual worker between tasks. Frequent micro breaks provide the opportunity for recovery of muscles prior to becoming overly fatigued (Radwan et al, 2022).

Employees engaged in static postures, heavy manual work or working under adverse environmental conditions for prolonged periods can experience a greater adverse impact on the musculoskeletal health.

Prolonged work can also affect the general physical health, mental health as well general fatigue increasing the risk of accidents and injuries (Wong, Chan, and Ngan, 2019).

Excessive noise, poor illumination and other poor environmental conditions can lead to increased fatigue, stress and poor posture, which may contribute to the exacerbation of musculoskeletal injuries (MSI).

Excessive noise, poor illumination and other poor environmental conditions can lead to increased fatigue, stress and poor posture, which may contribute to the exacerbation of musculoskeletal injuries”

Poor air quality and exposure to particulate matter (PM2.5) is known to adversely impact the respiration and circulatory systems (Manisalidis et al, 2020). This can reduce the aerobic activity of the muscles.

Tasks conducted in hot and humid conditions can increase the energy demands of the muscles causing accelerated muscle fatigue (Magnavita et al, 2011). Hence, the work duration of employees should be significantly reduced with rotation between employees.

Both environmental and metabolic heat should be considered during heat exposures. Light, moderate, heavy and very heavy activity levels can influence metabolic heat. The duration of continuous work should be based on the heat exposure.

Environmental heat is more than just temperature. Factors that contribute to heat stress in workers are air temperature; humidity; radiant heat from sunlight or artificial heat sources; and air movement. In most situations, wind helps workers cool off.

Screen use causes strain on the eyes, including the eye muscles. Static use of the eyes by continuously focusing on a single object, working with reduced blinking causing dry eyes, repetitive movement of the eyes to focus and refocus, working under inappropriately illuminated environments, exposure to glare and many other causes can affect the general health of the eyes with adverse impact on the vision.

Blurred vision, dry eyes, eye irritation and headaches are some of the common symptoms of fatigued eyes. Therefore, maintaining good eye health of employees is particularly important (Kaur et al, 2022).

Ensuring task-appropriate illumination, avoiding glare and screen reflection, rearranging workstations and frequent breaks for the eyes can significantly reduce the strain on the eye, thus reduce visual problems. High-risk employees should have frequent eye testing and be enrolled in the proper medical surveillance programme to prevent further deterioration of their vision.

Loss of muscle mass is linked with the ageing process. Hence, older workers may experience more significant discomfort while engaging in strenuous activities (Wilkinson, Piasecki, and Atherton, 2018). Integrating sound ergonomic principles into the design of work processes and work equipment is important, particularly for this group.

Links between poor sleep and MSDs

Sleep and musculoskeletal fatigue are believed to be intrinsically linked. Sleep deprivation associated with the desynchrony of the circadian rhythm is known to cause metabolic disruption within the human body leading to obesity, diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

Sleep deprivation is a key factor in reduced alertness, which can lead to an increase in accidents and errors. Sleep deprivation is a significant cause of increased fatigue including musculoskeletal fatigue (Chun et al, 2018).

During the change from a daytime work-rest pattern to a night-time work-rest pattern, workers may be deprived of sleep for more than 20 hours. In studies, long-term sleep deprivation is considered equivalent to illegal levels of blood alcohol level (Williamson, 2000).

In some people, sleep deprivation might lead to a condition called shift work sleep deprivation (Schwartz and Roth, 2006). For most people, work shifts rotating forward through the day, afternoon and night may be less disruptive than backward rotation (in other words, night, afternoon and day).

When scheduling shift rotations one must consider the duration of the rotation, frequency of the rotation, starting and finishing time of the shift, number of days off work between rotations, age, gender, existing health conditions, home conditions and individual diurnal preferences.

Forward rotating shift (FRS) moves from a morning shift to an evening shift and then to a night shift. Backward rotating shift (BRS) (counterclockwise rotation) moves from a night shift to an evening shift and then to a morning shift (Di Muzio et al, 2021).

In comparison to FRS, the BRS is known to be associated with poorer health outcomes such as increased triglyceride, increase blood glucose, raised systolic blood pressure, increase general and muscle fatigue and poor immunity (Shon et al, 2016).

Chronic musculoskeletal pain (CMP) is characterised by continuous or repeated episodes of MSK pain with a duration of three months or more (Vellucci, 2012).

In comparison to patients without CMP, anxiety, depression (Storheim and Zwart, 2014), fatigue (McBeth et al, 2015) and insomnia (Generaal et al, 2016; Alföldi, Wiklund, and Gerdle, 2013) are reported significantly more in patients with CMP.

Not only is insomnia common among patients with CMP (Asih et al, 2014), but insomnia has also been identified as a contributor to the intensity of perceived pain (Generaal et al, 2016; Orenius et al, 2012). CMP creates a challenge to the daily functioning and quality of life of the sufferer (Silvestri 2016, Garnaes et al, 2022). Therefore, mental health of patients with CMP should be an imperative consideration in primary healthcare services (Björnsdóttir et al, 2012).

Myalgia, arthralgia, neuropathy and myopathy were observed in patients suffering from Covid-19 infection (Huang et al, 2020).

Inflammation has been linked to damage to the MSK system (White-Dzuro et al, 2020; Tao et al, 2020). A study revealed that nearly a third of the patients reported musculoskeletal complaints (Hoong et al, 2021).

The prevalence of persistent MSK symptoms was high among patients who recovered from Covid-19 infection (Azadvari et al, 2022). Patients suffering from MSK conditions resulting from acute, or post-Covid-19 may have to take adequate precautions when returning to work and engaging in activities using the MSK system.

Maintaining functional agility

Good MSK health is important for functional agility throughout the life course, enabling a pain-free and physically active retirement. It is also necessary for economic and social independence.

Changing or altering human behavioural practices to minimise MSD is a challenging task encountered at workplaces. Any change, despite beneficial consequences, can be initially frowned upon by the employees because of the natural resistance of human nature to change.”

When implementing control measures, always conform to the hierarchy of controls, as elimination, substitution, and engineering controls can safeguard greater number of employees. Administrative controls, too, can protect a larger number of employees.

However, implementation and compliance can vary on the management, employees’ attitudes and organisational culture.

Personal protective equipment can only protect one person and is significantly dependent on the compliance of the individual. Therefore, it is recommended to implement suitable control measures in accordance with the hierarchy.

Changing or altering human behavioural practices to minimise MSDs is challenging. Any change, despite beneficial consequences, can be initially frowned upon by the employees because of the natural resistance to change.

Change should be done with suitable awareness, training and supervision to maintain the good work practices until the correct behavior is established.

Finally, there is an important overlap between ergonomics and occupational psychology. Ergonomic principles should be integrated into the design of work equipment, work tasks and work environment.

Ergonomics also incorporates an appreciation of human factors and how these relate to functioning in the workplace, particularly in relation to designing out the potential for human error.

References

Alföldi P, Wiklund T, and Gerdle B, (2013). ‘Comorbid insomnia in patients with chronic pain: A study based on the Swedish Quality Registry for Pain Rehabilitation (SQRP)’, Disability and Rehabilitation, 36(20), pp. 1661-1669. doi:10.3109/09638288.2013.864712

Asih S et al, (2014). ‘Insomnia in a chronic musculoskeletal pain with disability population is independent of pain and depression’, The Spine Journal, 14(9), pp. 2000-2007. doi:10.1016/j.spinee.2013.11.052

Azadvari M, et al, (2022). ‘Musculoskeletal symptoms in patients with long COVID: A cross-sectional study on Iranian patients’, Heliyon, 8(8). doi:10.1016/j.heliyon.2022.e10148

Björnsdóttir S, Jónsson S, and Valdimarsdóttir U, (2012). ‘Functional limitations and physical symptoms of individuals with chronic pain’, Scandinavian Journal of Rheumatology, 42(1), pp. 59-70. doi:10.3109/03009742.2012.697916

Cieza A, et al, (2020). ‘Global estimates of the need for rehabilitation based on the global burden of disease study 2019: A systematic analysis for the global burden of disease study 2019’, The Lancet, 396(10267), pp. 2006-2017. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(20)32340-0

Chun M Y, et al, (2018). ‘Association between sleep duration and musculoskeletal pain’, Medicine, 97(50). doi:10.1097/md.0000000000013656

Di Muzio M, et al, (2021). ‘Comparison of sleep and attention metrics among nurses working shifts on a forward- vs backward-rotating schedule’, JAMA Network Open, 4(10). doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.29906

Garnæs K.K, et al, (2022). ‘Mental health among patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain and its relation to number of pain sites and pain intensity, a cross-sectional study among primary health care patients’, BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders, 23(1). doi:10.1186/s12891-022-06051-9

Generaal E, et al, (2016). ‘Insomnia, sleep duration, depressive symptoms, and the onset of chronic multisite musculoskeletal pain’, Sleep. 40(1). doi:10.1093/sleep/zsw030

Hoong C W, et al, (2021). ‘Viral arthralgia a new manifestation of covid-19 infection? A cohort study of covid-19-associated musculoskeletal symptoms’, International Journal of Infectious Diseases, 104, pp. 363-369. doi:10.1016/j.ijid.2021.01.031

Huang C, et al, (2020). ‘Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China’, The Lancet, 395(10223), pp. 497-506. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(20)30183-5

Kaur K, et al, (2022). ‘Digital Eye strain- A comprehensive review’, Ophthalmology and Therapy, 11(5), pp. 1655-1680. doi:10.1007/s40123-022-00540-9

Krajnak K, (2018). ‘Health effects associated with occupational exposure to hand-arm or whole body vibration’, Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health, Part B, 21(5), pp. 320-334. doi:10.1080/10937404.2018.1557576

Langer H T, et al, (2018). ‘Muscle atrophy due to nerve damage is accompanied by elevated myofibrillar protein synthesis rates’, Frontiers in Physiology, 9. doi:10.3389/fphys.2018.01220

Liu S, et al, (2022). ‘Global burden of musculoskeletal disorders and attributable factors in 204 countries and territories: A secondary analysis of the global burden of disease 2019 study’, BMJ Open. Available at: https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/12/6/e062183

McBeth, J, et al, (2015). ‘Common and unique associated factors for medically unexplained chronic widespread pain and chronic fatigue’, Journal of Psychosomatic Research, 79(6), pp. 484-491. doi:10.1016/j.jpsychores.2015.10.004

McNeil, C J, et al, (2015). ‘Blood flow and muscle oxygenation during low, moderate, and maximal sustained isometric contractions’, American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology, 309(5). doi:10.1152/ajpregu.00387.2014

Magnavita, N, et al, (2011). ‘Environmental discomfort and musculoskeletal disorders’, Occupational Medicine, 61(3), pp. 196-201. doi:10.1093/occmed/kqr024

Manisalidis I, et al, (2020). ‘Environmental and health impacts of Air Pollution: A Review’, Frontiers in Public Health, 8. doi:10.3389/fpubh.2020.00014

National Academies of Sciences (2020). Engineering, and Medicine (2020). ‘Conditions Likely to Improve with Treatment. Selected Health Conditions and Likelihood of Improvement with Treatment’. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 2020 Apr 21. 5, Musculoskeletal Disorders. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK559512/

National Research Council (US) (1999). ‘Steering Committee for the Workshop on Work-Related Musculoskeletal Injuries: The Research Base. Work-Related Musculoskeletal Disorders: Report, Workshop Summary, and Workshop Papers’. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US); 1999. Response of Muscle and Tendon to Injury and Overuse. Available from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230857/

Orenius T, et al, (2012). ‘Anxiety and depression are independent predictors of quality of life of patients with chronic musculoskeletal pain’, Journal of Health Psychology, 18(2), pp. 167-175. doi:10.1177/1359105311434605

Radwan A, et al, (2022). ‘Effects of active microbreaks on the physical and mental well-being of office workers: A systematic review’, Cogent Engineering, 9(1). doi:10.1080/23311916.2022.2026206

Schwartz J R, and Roth T, (2006). ‘Shift work sleep disorder’, Drugs, 66(18), pp. 2357-2370. doi:10.2165/00003495-200666180-00007

Shon Y, et al, (2016). ‘Comparison of sleep quality based on direction of shift rotation in electronics workers’, Annals of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, 28(1). doi:10.1186/s40557-016-0122-3

Silvestri J, (2016). ‘Effects of chronic shoulder pain on quality of life and occupational engagement in the population with chronic spinal cord injury: Preparing for the best outcomes with occupational therapy’, Disability and Rehabilitation, 39(1), pp. 82-90. doi:10.3109/09638288.2016.1140829

Soares C O, et al, (2019). ‘Preventive factors against work-related musculoskeletal disorders: narrative review’, Revista brasileira de medicina do trabalho, 17(3), pp. 415-430. doi:10.5327/Z1679443520190360

Storheim K, and Zwart J-A, (2014). ‘Musculoskeletal disorders and the global burden of disease study’, Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 73(6), pp. 949-950. doi:10.1136/annrheumdis-2014-205327

Tao H, et al, (2020). ‘Bone Biology and covid-19 infection: Is Ace2 a potential influence factor?’, Medical Hypotheses, 144, p. 110178. doi:10.1016/j.mehy.2020.110178

Upadhyay R, et al, (2021). ‘Role of whole-body vibration exposure and posture of dumper operators in musculoskeletal disorders: A case study in metalliferous mines’, International Journal of Occupational Safety and Ergonomics, 28(3), pp. 1711-1721. doi:10.1080/10803548.2021.1932111

Vellucci R (2012). ‘Heterogenity of chronic pain’. Clin Drug Investig. 2012;Suppl 1:3-10. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22356219/

Vos T, et al, (2020). ‘Global burden of 369 diseases and injuries in 204 countries and territories, 1990-2019: A systematic analysis for the global burden of disease study 2019’, The Lancet, 396(10258), pp. 1204-1222. doi:10.1016/s0140-6736(20)30925-9

Waters T R, and Dick R B, (2015). ‘Evidence of health risks associated with prolonged standing at work and Intervention Effectiveness’, Rehabilitation Nursing, 40(3), pp. 148-165. doi:10.1002/rnj.166

White-Dzuro G, et al, (2020). ‘Multisystem effects of COVID-19: A concise review for practitioners’, Postgraduate Medicine, 133(1), pp. 20-27. doi:10.1080/00325481.2020.1823094

Wilkinson D J, Piasecki M, and Atherton P J, (2018). ‘The age-related loss of skeletal muscle mass and function: Measurement and physiology of muscle fibre atrophy and muscle fibre loss in humans’, Ageing Research Reviews, 47, pp. 123-132. doi:10.1016/j.arr.2018.07.005

Williams A, et al, (2018). ‘Musculoskeletal conditions may increase the risk of chronic disease: A systematic review and meta-analysis of Cohort studies’, BMC Medicine, 16(1). doi:10.1186/s12916-018-1151-2

Williamson A M, (2000). ‘Moderate sleep deprivation produces impairments in cognitive and motor performance equivalent to legally prescribed levels of alcohol intoxication’, Occupational and Environmental Medicine, 57(10), pp. 649-655. doi:10.1136/oem.57.10.649

Wong K, Chan A H, and Ngan S C, (2019). ‘The effect of long working hours and overtime on Occupational Health: A meta-analysis of evidence from 1998 to 2018’, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, 16(12), p. 2102. doi:10.3390/ijerph16122102

World Health Organization (2022). ‘Musculoskeletal health’. Available from: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/musculoskeletal-conditions