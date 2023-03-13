Health and disability white paper expected alongside Budget this week

This week’s Budget on Wednesday is expected to be accompanied by a Health and Disability White Paper, which will outline government ambitions to get hundreds of thousands more people back into work, including many who have been off work for health reasons or long-term sickness absence.

The white paper is expected to outline plans to scrap the Work Capability Assessment, expand ‘skills bootcamps’, and look at how workers, especially the over-50s, can be better supported around health and wellbeing.

It has already been trailed that the white paper could include plans for annual health checks for workers and the long-awaited plan to offer subsidies to incentivise small businesses to invest in occupational health services so as to reduce long-term sickness absence.

It is anticipated the white paper will include plans for the trial of a subsidy model for small businesses to claim back up to 80% of the cost of OH services.

Hunt is expected to say: “Those who can work, should work because independence is always better than dependence.

“Already we’re seeing near record levels of employment in Britain, but we need to go further to build a country that rewards work and gives everyone the chance of a better future.

“But for many people, there are barriers preventing them from moving into work – lack of skills, a disability or health condition, or having been out of the jobs market for an extended period of time. I want this back-to-work Budget to break down these barriers and help people find jobs that are right for them.”

Scrapping the Work Capability Assessment, which is being billed as the biggest reform to the welfare system in a decade, will mean disabled people can will not fear losing their benefits if they manage to get back into work. It will also reduce the number of assessments needed to qualify for health-related benefits.

Separately, ahead of the Budget, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called for there to be a greater focus on the three conditions it has argued have “an overwhelming impact” on workplace health: musculoskeletal conditions, mental health and ergonomics.

“Collectively they’re responsible for more than half of all the lost economic potential due to poor health in Europe,” the employers’ body has said.

“But the government’s health policy doesn’t fully reflect this or incentivise the much-needed investments employers will increasingly be expected to take proactively.

“It’s why we’re asking government to expand the scope of health support firms can provide to employees as a non-taxable benefit in kind,” it added.

The CBI has said it has offered to support government in wider consultation on exactly what could be in scope for exemption, whether that’s employee assistance programmes or ergonomic assessments for all staff.

“We’ll actively help with a Health & Work Taskforce and a national campaign to raise awareness of any changes to maximise uptake too.

“This will help smaller firms who want to do more on employee health and wellbeing but can’t afford to; and it will encourage even more firms of all shapes and sizes to do the right thing.

“Because it’s measures like these that can help reduce sickness absence by up to 30% a year, boost productivity – and ease pressures on the NHS in the process,” the confederation added.