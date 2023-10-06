CPD activities: Ergonomics in relation to health and safety

Instigating ergonomic improvements to the design of work processes, equipment and tasks can reduce the risk factors that lead to discomfort, work-related musculoskeletal disorders and the possibility human error.

The following CPD activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, are designed to complement our article on ergonomics in relation to health and safety, broadening your knowledge on this topic.

Activity 1

Read the following HSE resources on workplace ergonomics:

Ergonomics and human factors

Work with display screen equipment

Good posture when using display screen equipment

Manual handling at work

Full manual handling risk assessment

Risk assessment of pushing and pulling tool

Activity 2

Reflect on any work-related musculoskeletal disorder cases you have worked on.

Identify the workplace factors that were associated with these disorders. Were any of these related to the design of the workplace, work tasks or work equipment? If so, what recommendations were, or could, have been made?

Activity 3

Identify a work process in your organisation that might expose employees to ergonomic hazards such as uncomfortable postures or manual handling practices. Refer to this advice from HSE and then consider how workers in that area might be affected. Evaluate the current design of work processes, work tasks and equipment and consider whether improvements might be made.

Activity 4

Ergonomics is not just used in the design of work tasks in relation to musculoskeletal health. It also includes consideration of the organisational, environmental, and job factors, as well the characteristics of people influencing workplace behaviours. Read through the resources below, which give an overview of human factors:

Introduction to human factors

Human factors: fatigue

Human factors: managing human failure

Activity 5

Watch the below TED talks related to human factors in ergonomics.

Ken Catchpole – Why Medical Error?

David Kelley: Human Centred Design